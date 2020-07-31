Michelin Luxembourg SCS (CSSF number E-0102):
publication of the Half-yearly Financial Reports
(07.31.2020 2:00pm CET)
Press Release Regulated Information
The Half-yearly financial reports of Michelin Luxembourg SCS, comprising the non-audited half-yearly accounts, the management declaration and the management report are available on the internet site of the Michelin Group at the following address:
https://www.michelin.com/en/finance/regulated-information/michelin-luxembourg-scs-cssf/
Michelin Luxembourg SCS
Luxembourg, LUXEMBOURG
