Michelin Luxembourg SCS (CSSF number E-0102):

publication of the Half-yearly Financial Reports

(07.31.2020 2:00pm CET)

Press Release Regulated Information

The Half-yearly financial reports of Michelin Luxembourg SCS, comprising the non-audited half-yearly accounts, the management declaration and the management report are available on the internet site of the Michelin Group at the following address:

https://www.michelin.com/en/finance/regulated-information/michelin-luxembourg-scs-cssf/

Attachment