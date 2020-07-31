LISLE, Ill., July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTS Corporation (NYSE: CTS) today announced second quarter 2020 results.

  • Sales were $84.2 million, down 30% year-over-year. Sales to transportation customers declined 53%, and sales to other end markets grew 14%. Excluding $5.4 million in sales from the QTI acquisition, sales to other end markets grew 1%.
  • Net earnings were $4.9 million or $0.15 per diluted share versus $11.9 million or $0.36 last year.
  • Adjusted diluted EPS was $0.16.
  • Free cash flow was $9.1 million, and at quarter-end, we were net cash positive.
  • New business wins were $105 million.

“I am grateful to our teams around the globe for their resilience and care for our customers and partners in this unprecedented downturn. We are adapting our cost structure due to the prolonged impact of COVID-19,” said Kieran O’Sullivan, CEO of CTS Corporation. “We received new business awards in some promising areas. Our focus remains on key strategic growth investments. We are making progress on our diversification into non-transportation markets and continue to position the business for the opportunities ahead of us.”

2020 Guidance

Due to ongoing market uncertainties, management is not providing revenue or earnings guidance at this time.

Conference Call

About CTS

CTS (NYSE: CTS) is a leading designer and manufacturer of products that Sense, Connect, and Move. The company manufactures sensors, actuators, and electronic components in North America, Europe, and Asia, and provides engineered products to customers in the aerospace/defense, industrial, medical, telecommunications/IT, and transportation markets.

For more information, visit www.ctscorp.com.

Safe Harbor

This document contains statements that are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, any financial or other guidance, statements that reflect our current expectations concerning future results and events, and any other statements that are not based solely on historical fact. Forward-looking statements are based on management's expectations, certain assumptions and currently available information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof and are based on various assumptions as to future events, the occurrence of which necessarily are subject to uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are made subject to certain risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those presented in the forward-looking statements. Many of these, and other, risks and uncertainties are discussed in further detail in Item 1A. of CTS’ Annual Report on Form 10-K. We undertake no obligation to publicly update our forward-looking statements to reflect new information or events or circumstances that arise after the date hereof, including market or industry changes.

CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS - UNAUDITED
(In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts)

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, June 30, June 30, June 30,
 2020 2019 2020 2019
Net sales$84,197  $120,684  $187,272  $238,308 
Cost of goods sold57,630  79,480  127,806  156,490 
Gross Margin26,567  41,204  59,466  81,818 
Selling, general and administrative expenses14,668  17,036  31,427  34,597 
Research and development expenses5,522  6,257  12,930  13,048 
Restructuring charges135  911  375  2,995 
Gain on sale of assets  (83)   (122)
Operating earnings6,242  17,083  14,734  31,300 
Other (expense) income:       
Interest expense(909) (467) (1,760) (933)
Interest income304  440  635  872 
Other income (expense), net256  (1,107) (1,726) (1,010)
Total other (expense), net(349) (1,134) (2,851) (1,071)
Earnings before income taxes5,893  15,949  11,883  30,229 
Income tax expense1,036  4,006  3,218  6,867 
Net earnings$4,857  $11,943  $8,665  $23,362 
Earnings per share:       
Basic$0.15  $0.36  $0.27  $0.71 
Diluted$0.15  $0.36  $0.27  $0.70 
        
Basic weighted – average common shares outstanding:32,262  32,799  32,364  32,803 
Effect of dilutive securities242  406  284  422 
Diluted weighted – average common shares outstanding:32,504  33,205  32,648  33,225 
        
Cash dividends declared per share$0.04  $0.04  $0.08  $0.08 



CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands of dollars)

 (Unaudited)  
 June 30, December 31,
 2020 2019
ASSETS   
Current Assets   
Cash and cash equivalents$145,981  $100,241 
Accounts receivable, net59,798  78,008 
Inventories, net44,266  42,237 
Other current assets14,750  16,992 
Total current assets264,795  237,478 
Property, plant and equipment, net99,349  105,038 
Operating lease assets, net24,369  24,644 
Other Assets   
Prepaid pension asset64,104  62,082 
Goodwill106,056  106,056 
Other intangible assets, net80,622  85,215 
Deferred income taxes21,278  19,795 
Other2,816  3,046 
Total other assets274,876  276,194 
Total Assets$663,389  $643,354 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY   
Current Liabilities   
Accounts payable$32,820  $48,219 
Operating lease obligations3,051  2,787 
Accrued payroll and benefits8,725  9,564 
Accrued expenses and other liabilities33,175  36,378 
Total current liabilities77,771  96,948 
Long-term debt141,300  99,700 
Long-term operating lease obligations24,473  24,926 
Long-term pension obligations6,504  6,632 
Deferred income taxes6,303  5,637 
Other long-term obligations6,146  4,292 
Total Liabilities262,497  238,135 
Commitments and Contingencies   
Shareholders’ Equity   
Common stock310,953  307,932 
Additional contributed capital39,775  43,689 
Retained earnings515,841  509,766 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss(93,155) (91,726)
Total shareholders’ equity before treasury stock773,414  769,661 
Treasury stock(372,522) (364,442)
Total shareholders’ equity400,892  405,219 
Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity$663,389  $643,354 



CTS CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES
OTHER SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - UNAUDITED

Earnings Per Share

The following table reconciles GAAP diluted earnings per share to adjusted diluted earnings per share for the Company:

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019
GAAP diluted earnings per share$0.15  $0.36  $0.27  $0.70 
        
Tax affected charges to reported diluted earnings per share:       
Restructuring charges0.01  0.02  0.01  0.07 
Foreign currency (gain) loss(0.03) 0.02  0.01  0.01 
Non-cash pension expense0.01    0.02  0.01 
Environmental charges0.02    0.02   
Discrete tax items    0.02   
Adjusted diluted earnings per share$0.16  $0.40  $0.35  $0.79 



Additional Information

The following table includes other financial information not presented in the preceding financial statements.

 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019 June 30, 2020 June 30, 2019
Depreciation and amortization expense$6,611  $5,995  $13,143  $11,919 
Stock-based compensation expense$817  $1,579  $1,045  $2,793 


Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is diluted earnings per share.

CTS adjusts for these items because they are discrete events, which have a significant impact on comparable GAAP financial measures and could distort an evaluation of our normal operating performance.

CTS uses an adjusted earnings per share measure to evaluate overall performance, establish plans and perform strategic analysis. Using this measure avoids distortion in the evaluation of operating results by eliminating the impact of events which are not related to normal operating performance. Because this measure is based on the exclusion or inclusion of specific items, they may not be comparable to measures used by other companies which have similar titles. CTS' management compensates for this limitation when performing peer comparisons by evaluating both GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures reported by peer companies. CTS believes that this measure is useful to its management, investors and stakeholders in that it:

  • provides a meaningful measure of CTS' operating performance,
  • reflects the results used by management in making decisions about the business, and
  • helps review and project CTS' performance over time.

We recommend that investors consider both actual and adjusted measures in evaluating the performance of CTS with peer companies.