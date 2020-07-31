NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



TORONTO, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuestCap Inc. (“QuestCap” or the “Company”) (CSE:QSC; FRA:34C1) is pleased to announce the use of Glenco’s Standard for Safe Sets (the “Standard”) by Pilgrim Media Group, a Lionsgate company based in North Hollywood, CA. In June, QuestCap acquired a 30% ownership in Glenco.

The Standard was adopted from standards and protocols originally developed for the professional and amateur sport’s industries entitled “The Standard for Safe Sports™” prepared by Glenco. This Standard has been presented to members of the NBA, MLB, CFL and the Dimayor league of Colombia.

“Your services have been very production friendly,” says Ms. Jeanette Gardzelewski, Line Producer for Pilgrim Media Group, a Lionsgate Company based in North Hollywood, California. “Implementing your Standards for a safer film set have in line with our needs, flexible with our busy, ever-changing production schedule and informative with testing details,” says Ms. Gardzelewski.

“We are equally concerned and committed to restoring the film industry’s production and financial performance,” stated Mr. Doug Sommerville, the CEO of QuestCap Inc. “It is not a sound financial model for all the stakeholders to simply idle for months on end, with no end in sight. But it is equally important to ensure we don’t rush onto sets without the care and concern for one another’s health and well-being. This is precisely why our standards work - resuming production without compromising people’s health,” concludes Mr. Sommerville.

Lionsgate Films (formerly known as Cinépix Film Properties) is an American film production and film distribution studio, headquartered in Santa Monica and founded in Canada, and is the flagship division of Lionsgate Entertainment. It is the largest and most successful mini-major film studio in North America. It focuses on foreign and independent films and has distributed various commercially successful film series, including The Hunger Games, Rambo, Divergent, The Punisher (prior to Marvel Studios acquiring its rights back in 2013), John Wick, Saw, Madea, Blair Witch, Now You See Me, Hostel, The Expendables, Sinister, The Twilight Saga and Step Up (both partially, via the firm's 2012 acquisition of two series' distributor Summit Entertainment. The latter was distributed by Disney's Touchstone Pictures since its first film).

“Embracing the Standard allowed us to understand better and so to navigate our international travel and production needs, we appreciate how helpful the firm has been at guiding us through the testing processes for each different situation, location and myriad of ever-evolving needs,” concludes Ms. Gardzelewski.

About QuestCap Inc.

QuestCap Inc. (CSE:QSC; FRA:34C1) is a social-impact investment company. Through QuestCap’s three divisions, MedQuest, TechQuest and ClimateQuest, it seeks, secures and funds recognized sciences, technologies, and solutions that impact our global community today.

The QuestCap executive team is complemented by a panel of global advisors that provide expertise across industries and geographies. This panel includes prominent immunologist Dr. Lawrence Steinman and Dr. Glenn Copeland, who has 45 years of experience in orthopedic treatment, foot and ankle care, and sports medicine.

Recent MedQuest investments in addition to Glenco include: $1M into Sunnybrook Hospital’s Research Group for Emerging and Respiratory Viruses (such amount payable in equal $250,000 installments) and $0.5M into Sinai Health Foundation’s research in COVID-19 diagnostic testing (such amount payable in equal $125,000 installments).

QuestCap provides financing for a diverse range of entities in exchange for pre-determined royalties or distributions, or acquires all or part of one or more businesses, portfolios or other assets.

