SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NGM) (Nasdaq: NGM), a biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing transformative therapeutics for patients, today announced that David J. Woodhouse, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, will present an overview of the company and provide a business update at two upcoming investor conferences.



Monday, August 10, 2020

Event: BTIG Biotechnology Conference 2020

Time: 11:00 am ET

Thursday, August 13, 2020

Event: Canaccord Genuity 40th Annual Growth Conference

Time: 9:00 am ET

A live webcast of these presentations will be available under the Investors and Media section of NGM’s website at https://ir.ngmbio.com/events-presentations . A replay of the presentation will be archived on NGM’s site for 30 days following the event.



About NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

NGM is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing novel therapeutics based on scientific understanding of key biological pathways underlying liver disease, retinal disease, cancer and metabolic disease. We leverage our biology-centric drug discovery approach to uncover novel mechanisms of action and generate proprietary insights that enable us to move rapidly into proof-of-concept studies and deliver potential first-in-class medicines to patients. At NGM, we aspire to operate one of the most productive research and development engines in the biopharmaceutical industry, with multiple programs in clinical development. Visit us at www.ngmbio.com for more information.