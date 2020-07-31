NORTH CONWAY, N.H., July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northway Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQB: NWYF), the parent company of Northway Bank (the “Bank”), today reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 of $2.3MM, or $0.84 per basic common share. Year-to-date, the Company reported net income of $923M, or $0.34 per basic common share.

The Board of Directors has declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.35 per share, payable on August 10, 2020, to common stockholders of record on August 3, 2020  Based on a share price of $23.35 on July 24, 2020, this semi-annual dividend, when annualized, results in a dividend yield of approximately 2.17%. The Company’s common stock is available through brokers and is quoted on the OTCQB under the stock symbol “NWYF”.

William J. Woodward, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “During these unprecedented times, the Bank remains steadfast in using all of our available resources to enhance shareholder value, which is why we are continuing our current level of dividend.  We are overwhelmed by the loyalty that our customers have exhibited during the COVID-19 pandemic.  To help our small business and commercial customers, we processed 670 loans through the Paycheck Protection Program, of which 144 loans were for new customers.  Our deposit growth has been very significant, reflecting the faith our customers have in our financial institution.  Handling this significant level of growth has required our dedicated staff to work at an incredible pace.  All of us at Northway are proud of the role we play as an essential business in this pandemic.”

Financial Highlights

  • Included in year-to-date net income of $923M was $1.8MM in unrealized equity security losses, which accounting standards now require us to report in our income statement.
  • Excluding marketable equity securities gains, both realized and unrealized, year-to-date pretax net income was $2.8MM.
  • Total assets were $1.07B, total loans, net, were $692MM, and total deposits were $836MM at June 30, 2020.
  • Total loans, net, including loans held for sale, increased $63MM from December 31, 2019 to $692MM
  • The increase in loans was driven by the origination of $68MM in PPP loans which are 100% guaranteed by the Small Business Administration.
  • 670 Paycheck Protection Program loans were originated and funded, of which 144, or 22%, were for new customers to the Bank.
  • Total deposits at June 30, 2020 were $836MM, an increase of $105MM, or 14%, from December 31, 2019. The increase is primarily attributable to federal and state funds from COVID-19 economic relief and stimulus programs deposited into our customers’ accounts.
  • During the first six months of 2020, total originations of residential first mortgage loans were $57 MM, an 84% increase from the same period in 2019.
  • $35 MM of the residential first mortgage loan originations were sold for a realized gain on sale of $1.1MM.
  • The net interest margin at June 30, 2020 was 3.26%.
  • Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 0.48% at June 30, 2020.
  • Regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2020 were 10.51% Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets, 17.51% Total Risk-Based Capital, and 13.10% Common Equity Risk-Based Capital.
  • The market price of our common stock, as of July 24, 2020, was $23.35.
Selected Financial Highlights
(Unaudited)
        
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 6/30/2020  6/30/2019 6/30/2020  6/30/2019
        
Interest and Dividend Income$7,802  $8,806 $15,892  $17,692
Interest Expense 984   1,475  2,009   2,940
Net Interest and Dividend Income 6,818   7,331  13,883   14,752
Provision for Loan Losses 750   210  750   210
All Other Noninterest Income 2,374   1,717  3,518   3,275
Realized Gains on Securities Available-for-Sale, net 33   388  1,175   545
Noninterest Expense 7,357   7,651  15,072   14,892
Net Income Before Gains on Marketable Equity Securities, net 1,118   1,575  2,754   3,470
(Loss) Gain on Marketable Equity Securities Sold, net (65)  225  (65)  498
Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Marketable Equity Securities Held, net 1,749   238  (1,819)  2,164
Income Before Income Tax Expense 2,802   2,038  870   6,132
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense 487   294  (53)  1,092
Net Income$2,315  $1,744 $923  $5,040
Net Income Available to Common Stockholders$2,315  $1,744 $923  $5,040
Earnings per Common Share, Basic$0.84  $0.63 $0.34  $1.83
        


       
 6/30/20 12/31/2019 6/30/2019 
       
Balance Sheet      
Total Assets$1,065,015 $916,995 $933,770 
Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits 160,342  78,639  36,399 
Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value 154,067  160,484  195,173 
Marketable Equity Securities, at Fair Value 13,607  11,899  17,611 
Loans, Net 691,777  628,797  644,227 
Total Liabilities 972,286  825,616  846,020 
Retail Non-Maturity Deposits 644,427  508,724  494,974 
Municipal Non-Maturity Deposits 107,663  110,602  98,764 
Certificates of Deposit 84,071  111,771  154,390 
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 99,635  64,329  67,430 
Junior Subordinated Debentures 20,620  20,620  20,620 
Stockholders' Equity 92,729  91,379  87,750 
Profitability and Efficiency      
Net Interest Margin 3.26% 3.45% 3.44%
Yield on Earning Assets 3.72  4.05  4.11 
Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities 0.59  0.77  0.84 
Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding$33.70 $33.21 $31.89 
Tangible Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding 30.09  29.60  28.28 
Capital and Credit      
Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets 10.51% 11.43% 10.92%
Common Equity Risk-Based Capital 13.10  13.61  12.47 
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 16.26  16.89  15.60 
Total Risk-Based Capital 17.51  18.10  16.77 
Common Shares Outstanding 2,751,650  2,751,650  2,751,650 
Weighted Average Number of Common Shares, Basic 2,751,650  2,751,650  2,751,650 
Nonperforming Loans as a % of Total Loans 0.48  0.49  0.53 
Allowance for Loan Losses as a % of Nonperforming Loans 260  230  216 
       

About Northway Financial, Inc.

Northway Financial, Inc., headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary bank, Northway Bank, the Company offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, businesses and the public sector from its 16 full-service banking offices and its loan production offices located in Bedford and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical or current fact are “forward-looking statements” made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected.  Northway Financial, Inc. disclaims any obligation to subsequently revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.

