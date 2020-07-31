Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Prepared Additives for Cements, Mortars or Concretes Markets in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



China's demand for Prepared Additives for Cements, Mortars or Concretes has grown at a fast pace in the past decade. In the next decade, both production and demand will continue to grow. This new study examines China's economic trends, investment environment, industry development, supply and demand, industry capacity, industry structure, marketing channels and major industry participants. Historical data (2009, 2014 and 2019) and long-term forecasts through 2024 and 2029 are presented. Major producers in China are profiled.



The primary and secondary research was done in China in order to access up-to-date government regulations, market information and industry data. Data was collected from the Chinese government publications, Chinese language newspapers and magazines, industry associations, local governments' industry bureaus, industry publications, and in-house databases. Interviews were conducted with Chinese industry experts, university professors, and producers in China. Economic models and quantitative methods are applied in this report to project market demand and industry trends. The metric system is used and values are presented in either Yuan (RMB, current price) and/or US dollars.



Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION

Report Scope and Methodology

Executive Summary

II. BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Economic Outlook

Key Economic Indicators

Industrial Output

Population and Labor

Foreign Investment

Foreign Trade

Financial and Tax Regulations

Banking System and Regulations

Foreign Exchange

Taxes, Tariff and Custom Duties

III. PREPARED ADDITIVES FOR CEMENTS, MORTARS OR CONCRETESINDUSTRY ASSESSMENTS

Prepared Additives for Cements, Mortars or Concretes Industry Structure

Prepared Additives for Cements, Mortars or Concretes Industry Production, Capacity and Demand

Major Producer Facility

Market Share of Key Producers

Major Prepared Additives for Cements, Mortars or Concretes Producers

Major End-Users

Major Foreign Investments

Potential Entrants

Technology Development

China's Prepared Additives for Cements, Mortars or Concretes Import Price

China's Prepared Additives for Cements, Mortars or Concretes Export Price

IV. PREPARED ADDITIVES FOR CEMENTS, MORTARS OR CONCRETESPRODUCTION AND DEMAND

Overview

Prepared Additives for Cements, Mortars or Concretes Production and Demand

Prepared Additives for Cements, Mortars or Concretes Output

Prepared Additives for Cements, Mortars or Concretes Demand

Prepared Additives for Cements, Mortars or Concretes Capacity

Prepared Additives for Cements, Mortars or Concretes Import and Export

V. PREPARED ADDITIVES FOR CEMENTS, MORTARS OR CONCRETESCONSUMPTION BY MARKET

Prepared Additives for Cements, Mortars or Concretes Markets Outlook

Concretes Industry Market

Concretes Industry Market Outlook

Cements Industry Market

Cements Industry Market Outlook

Mortars Industry Market

Mortars Industry Market Outlook

VI. MARKET ENTRY CHANNELS

China Market Entry Overview

China's Distribution System

Prepared Additives for Cements, Mortars or Concretes Distribution Channels

Transportation and Freight Infrastructure

Communications

China's Market Entry

Export to China

Indirect export

Direct Export

License and Contract Manufacture

Assembling in China

Contract Manufacturing

Trade Permit

Investment

Equity Joint Venture

Contractual Joint Venture

Wholly Foreign-Owned Enterprise

VII. PREPARED ADDITIVES FOR CEMENTS, MORTARS OR CONCRETESPRODUCER DIRECTORY

Prepared Additives for Cements, Mortars or Concretes Producer Profiles and Directory

Major End-Users

