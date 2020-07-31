Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pneumococcal Vaccines: Global Drug Forecast and Market Analysis to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Streptococcus pneumoniae (S. pneumoniae), a Gram-positive bacterial respiratory pathogen, is a leading cause of mortality and morbidity globally and is responsible for a large proportion of deaths due to infectious disease. In 2005, The World Health Organization (WHO) estimated 1.6 million deaths were caused by S. pneumoniae annually, including 0.7-1 million children under the age of 5 years. In Europe and the US, the annual incidence of pneumococcal disease ranges from 10 to 100 per 100,000 population. S. pneumoniae causes non-invasive infections such as acute otitis media, sinusitis, and bronchitis, as well as invasive infections such as pneumonia, meningitis, and septicemia. However, the introduction of pneumococcal conjugate and polysaccharide vaccines has significantly reduced burden associated with this disease, particularly in the pediatric and elderly segments.
While the pneumococcal vaccine market has been dominated by a very small number of players in most markets (Pfizer and Merck), and relatively little unmet need remains, the size of the market makes it a compelling proposition for players to consider entering. In 2018,the report estimates the pneumococcal vaccines market to be $5.1B, with the best-selling vaccine globally, Prevnar (Prevenar outside the US) 13 accounting for $4.3B of these sales. Thus, while experts indicate that unmet need is modest, significant financial incentive remains for potential entrants. While new pneumococcal vaccines are anticipated to be launched in the forecast period, these agents only improve upon existing options, and will not change vaccination rates or vaccination recommendations, leaving pricing increases and population growth as the major influencers of the forecast.
Key Highlights
Key Questions Answered
Scope
Key Topics Covered:
1 Table of Contents
1.1 List of Tables
1.2 List of Figures
2 Pneumococcal Vaccines: Executive Summary
2.1 Sales
2.2 R&D Strategies
2.3 Unmet Needs
2.4 Remaining Opportunities for New Entrants
2.5 What Do Physicians Think?
3 Introduction
4 Disease Overview
4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology
4.1.1 Etiology
4.1.2 Pathophysiology
5 Epidemiology
6 Immunization Recommendations
7 Competitive Assessment
8 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment
9 Pipeline Assessment
10 Current and Future Players
11 Market Outlook
12 Appendix
Companies Mentioned
