Streptococcus pneumoniae (S. pneumoniae), a Gram-positive bacterial respiratory pathogen, is a leading cause of mortality and morbidity globally and is responsible for a large proportion of deaths due to infectious disease. In 2005, The World Health Organization (WHO) estimated 1.6 million deaths were caused by S. pneumoniae annually, including 0.7-1 million children under the age of 5 years. In Europe and the US, the annual incidence of pneumococcal disease ranges from 10 to 100 per 100,000 population. S. pneumoniae causes non-invasive infections such as acute otitis media, sinusitis, and bronchitis, as well as invasive infections such as pneumonia, meningitis, and septicemia. However, the introduction of pneumococcal conjugate and polysaccharide vaccines has significantly reduced burden associated with this disease, particularly in the pediatric and elderly segments.



While the pneumococcal vaccine market has been dominated by a very small number of players in most markets (Pfizer and Merck), and relatively little unmet need remains, the size of the market makes it a compelling proposition for players to consider entering. In 2018,the report estimates the pneumococcal vaccines market to be $5.1B, with the best-selling vaccine globally, Prevnar (Prevenar outside the US) 13 accounting for $4.3B of these sales. Thus, while experts indicate that unmet need is modest, significant financial incentive remains for potential entrants. While new pneumococcal vaccines are anticipated to be launched in the forecast period, these agents only improve upon existing options, and will not change vaccination rates or vaccination recommendations, leaving pricing increases and population growth as the major influencers of the forecast.



Key Highlights

During the 10-year forecast period, three pipeline products that are on track to launch, driving a forecast growth in the 9MM from $5.1b in 2018 to $6.2b in 2028, which represents a CAGR of 2%.

The late stage pipeline for pneumococcal vaccines, targeting the unmet need of serogroup coverage, includes Merck's 15-valent pneumococcal vaccine V-114 and Pfizer's 20-valent vaccine 20vPnC.

Key Questions Answered

How will the pneumococcal vaccine market landscape in the 9MM (US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Japan, Australia, South Korea) change from 2018-2028?

What are the most promising late-stage pipeline products for pneumococcal vaccination?

How do the clinical and commercial attributes of late-stage pipeline products compare with one another, and against existing immunization options?

What are the remaining unmet needs in pneumococcal immunization?

What drivers and barriers will affect pneumococcal vaccine sales in the 9MM over the forecast period?

Scope

Overview of pneumococcal disease, including epidemiology, etiology, pathophysiology, symptoms, diagnosis, and current management strategies.

Topline pneumococcal vaccines market revenue from 2018-2028. Annual cost of immunization and major pipeline product sales in this forecast period are included.

Key topics covered include current vaccination options, unmet needs and opportunities, and the drivers and barriers affecting pneumococcal vaccine sales in the 9MM.

Pipeline analysis: comprehensive data split across different phases, emerging novel trends under development, synopses of innovative early-stage projects, and detailed analysis of late-stage pipeline products.

Analysis of the current and future market competition in the global pneumococcal vaccine market. Insightful review of the key industry drivers, constraints, and challenges.

Each trend is independently researched to provide qualitative analysis of its implications.



2 Pneumococcal Vaccines: Executive Summary

2.1 Sales

2.2 R&D Strategies

2.3 Unmet Needs

2.4 Remaining Opportunities for New Entrants

2.5 What Do Physicians Think?



3 Introduction



4 Disease Overview

4.1 Etiology and Pathophysiology

4.1.1 Etiology

4.1.2 Pathophysiology



5 Epidemiology



6 Immunization Recommendations



7 Competitive Assessment



8 Unmet Needs and Opportunity Assessment



9 Pipeline Assessment



10 Current and Future Players



11 Market Outlook



12 Appendix



