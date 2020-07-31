TORONTO, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX:BPRF, BPRF.U) Brompton Flaherty & Crumrine Investment Grade Preferred ETF (the “Fund”) announces a change to the risk rating of the Fund.



The change to the Fund’s risk rating is a result of ongoing review of the risk rating and not as a result of any changes to the Fund’s investment objectives, strategies, restrictions or management of the Fund.

Previous Risk Rating New Risk Rating Low Low to Medium

About Flaherty & Crumrine

Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated (“FCI”) is the sub-advisor to the Fund. FCI was established in 1983 and specializes in US-dollar-denominated preferred securities and corporate debt instruments. The firm uses 30 years of proprietary data on over 1,500 preferred securities to carry out intensive credit analysis, thorough vetting of securities’ terms and structures, and active portfolio management, with the goal of exploiting pricing inefficiencies in the preferred securities market to provide attractive rates of return to investors.

About Brompton Funds

Founded in 2000, Brompton Funds Limited (“Brompton”) is an experienced investment fund manager with with income focused investment solutions including Toronto Stock Exchange listed closed-end funds and exchange-traded funds. For further information, please contact your investment advisor, call Brompton’s investor relations line at 416-642-6000 (toll-free at 1-866-642-6001), email us at info@bromptongroup.com or visit our website at www.bromptongroup.com .

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with exchange-traded fund investments. Please read the prospectus before investing. Exchange-traded funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information may relate to matters disclosed in this press release and to other matters identified in public filings relating to the Fund, to the future outlook of the Fund and anticipated events or results and may include statements regarding the future financial performance of the Fund. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terms such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “intend”, “estimate”, “predict”, “potential”, “continue” or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts. Actual results may vary from such forward-looking information. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and we assume no obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances.