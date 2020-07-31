Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "On-Demand Product: 2020 China Natural Gas Map (Shaanxi) Analyst Edition" map has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Map Details:

Map Size: 150 x 250 cm

150 x 250 cm Map Language: English

English Shipping Format: Rolled

Map Features

1. Unprecedented Make-to-Order mapping technology enables your maps to be exported directly from the publisher's daily-updated database. This helps you to get the latest project situation exactly on the day your order is placed;

2. The map introduces the latest status of 1582+ natural gas project in China's Shaanxi province, including franchised city gas zones, conventional gas fields, gathering stations, CBM blocks, and mines, shale gas E&P projects, gas pipelines, underground gas storages, key distribution stations, LNG plants, LNG regasification stations, CNG plants, coal gas methanation projects, coal to gas projects, key power users, gas chemical users;

3. Over 903 gas flow arrows appear alongside main pipelines in the map;

4. Super large size (150x250cm) of the map allows more details which show the exact project locations so that the map would not be again a bunch of unrecognized dots and lines;

5. Subscriber's company name will be added to the map, right below the map's name title.

Projects in this Map (the exact project number is subject to the date your map is tailor-made)

1. 182+ franchised city gas zones

2. 378+ gas pipelines

3. 469+ key distribution stations

4. 3+ coal gas methanation plants

5. 56+ LNG plants

6. 63+ LNG satellite stations

7. 36+ CNG plants

8. 32+ CBM blocks and mines

9. 2+ coal to gas project

10. 8+ key gas power users

11. 9+ gas chemical users

12. 26+ conventional gas fields

13. 311+gas gathering stations

14. 3+ shale gas E&P projects

15. 4+ underground gas storages

Map Samples

This map provides the following sample views:

1. Map Overview

2. Amplified View

3. Amplified Map Legend

