Today, The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (“Maersk Drilling”), announces that Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”), Jesper Ridder Olsen, has decided to pursue another opportunity outside Maersk Drilling and will leave the company by end January 2021 at the latest.

Jesper Ridder Olsen was appointed CFO and member of Executive Management in Maersk Drilling in 2018.

Jørn Madsen, CEO of Maersk Drilling says:

"Since he joined Maersk Drilling in 2018, Jesper has been instrumental in the transformation of our company from a business unit in A.P. Moller - Maersk to an independently listed company on Nasdaq Copenhagen. I would like to thank Jesper for his contributions to Maersk Drilling and I appreciate his commitment to ensure a smooth and efficient handover in the months to come as we commence the search for his replacement”.

