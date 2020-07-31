Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Non-Dairy Creamer Market by Origin, Form, Nature and Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Non-dairy creamer, also known as coffee whitener, is a dairy alternative, which is extracted from various plant-based sources. It is available in either liquid or granular form, and is used as a substitute to milk in beverages such as coffee, tea, smoothies, and hot chocolate. Almond, soy, and coconut are some of the most popular sources of non-dairy creamer in the market. This product is especially targeted toward consumers who are either on a vegan diet or are lactose intolerant. Although the product does not contain lactose, it consists of a milk protein called casein. Non-dairy products are witnessing increased popularity in the North America and European regions, however, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA are expected to exhibit significant growth, due to a surge in demand for lactose-free products.



The growth of the global non-dairy creamer market is driven by increase in awareness about the benefits of dairy alternative products and surge in vegan population. In addition, rise in health consciousness, upsurge in disposable income, and increase in awareness toward chemical-free products positively impact market growth. However, higher cost as compared to milk-based creamers and availability of low-cholesterol & low-fat conventional milk/milk-based products have emerged to be the major challenges for the players operating in the market. Conversely, the market is anticipated to offer lucrative business opportunities, owing to rise in lactose intolerance among the populace and increase in demand for soy, coconut, and almond-based dairy substitutes. Moreover, innovation in sources and flavors of dairy alternative food & beverages is expected to unfold remunerative opportunities for the players operating in the market.



KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019-2027 identify the prevailing non-dairy creamer opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and supplier's tenable stakeholder's make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the size and segmentation assists in determining the prevailing market opportunities.

The major countries in each region are mapped according their revenue contribution the industry.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the non-dairy creamer industry.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction

1.1. Report Description

1.2. Key Benefits for Stakeholders

1.3. Key Market Segments

1.4. Research Methodology

1.4.1. Secondary Research

1.4.2. Primary Research

1.5. Analyst Tools and Models



Chapter 2: Executive Summary

2.1. Non-Dairy Creamer Market Snapshot

2.2. Key Findings of the Study

2.3. CXO Perspective



Chapter 3: Market Overview

3.1. Market Definition and Scope

3.2. Key Findings

3.2.1. Top Investment Pockets

3.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.4. Top Player Positioning

3.5. Market Dynamics

3.5.1. Drivers

3.5.1.1. Rising Demand for Plant-Based Products

3.5.1.2. Increase in Disposable Income

3.5.1.3. Expanding Retail Market

3.5.1.4. Growth in Vegan Population

3.5.2. Restraints

3.5.2.1. High Price of Non-Dairy Creamer

3.5.2.2. Prominence of Low Cholesterol and Low-Fat Conventional Milk

3.5.3. Opportunity

3.5.3.1. Increase in Dairy Allergic Consumers

3.5.3.2. Innovation in Taste and Flavor of Dairy Alternative Beverages

3.6. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

3.6.1. Introduction

3.6.2. Impact on the Food & Beverage Industry

3.6.3. Impact on Non-Dairy Creamer Market

3.7. Value Chain Analysis

3.8. Top Impacting Factor



Chapter 4: Non-Dairy Creamer Market, by Origin

4.1. Overview

4.2. Almond

4.3. Coconut

4.4. Soy

4.5. Others



Chapter 5: Non-Dairy Creamer Market, by Form

5.1. Overview

5.2. Powdered

5.3. Liquid



Chapter 6: Non-Dairy Creamer Market, by Nature

6.1. Overview

6.2. Organic

6.3. Conventional



Chapter 7: Non-Dairy Creamer Market, by Sales Channel

7.1. Overview

7.2. Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

7.3. Online Stores

7.4. Departmental Stores

7.5. Others



Chapter 8: Non-Dairy Creamer Market, by Region

8.1. Overview

8.2. North America

8.3. Europe

8.4. Asia-Pacific

8.5. LAMEA



Chapter 7: Company Profiles

8.1. Nestl S. A.

8.2. White Wave Foods

8.3. Treehouse Foods Inc

8.4. Ripple Foods

8.5. Nutpods

8.6. Super Group Ltd.

8.7. Laird Superfood

8.8. Califia Farms

8.9. Kerry Group

8.10. Rich Product Corporation.



