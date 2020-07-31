GLENDALE, CA, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Loop Media, Inc., an innovative streaming media company focused exclusively on premium short-form video (OTC: LPTV), announced today a partnership with Plex , the popular streaming media platform for all your favorite media. 19 of Loop Media’s curated music video channels will now be available via Plex Live TV, offering viewers access to an expansive library of music videos from a variety of genres including R&B, Country, Hip Hop, Top Charting Singles and beyond.



“We’re excited to kick off our work with Plex, offering even more audiences across the globe access to our ever-expanding music video library. Whether a customer wants to hear a specific genre of music or wants to see what’s charting this week, Loop provides fans with music videos for every occasion,” said Jon Niermann, CEO and Co-founder of Loop Media, Inc. “Through our partnership with Plex, we look forward to furthering our reach and offering consumers everywhere access to a constant stream of innovative short-form content.”

Loop Media’s music channel library is now available to Plex Live TV audiences. Loop’s catalog of lifestyle content is anticipated to launch on Plex over the course of 2020.

About Loop Media

Loop Media, Inc., is an innovative premium streaming media company building products and solutions for both businesses and consumers. Loop improves the entire viewing experience for premium short-form content by focusing on venues and consumers in the evolving frontier of digital out-of-home, streamlining the public-to-private viewing experience. Loop’s growing library of over 500,000 music videos; film, game and TV trailers; viral videos; sports clips; and atmospherics and travel videos can be viewed in many popular hospitality, dining, and retail venues; on leading branded media and entertainment sites; and on over-the-top TV platforms and IPTV devices. To learn more about Loop products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

About Plex

Plex is a popular platform for streaming all your favorite media in one beautiful app. A highly-rated app across a wide range of ​platforms, including iOS, tvOS, Android TV, Android mobile, Roku, Fire TV, Nvidia SHIELD, Xbox, Playstation, the web, and smart TVs from Vizio, Samsung, LG, and more, ​Plex is the most comprehensive streaming platform available, seamlessly combining, organizing, and streaming movies, TV shows, news, web shows, podcasts, music, live and recorded television, and personal media collections. With a highly customizable interface and smart recommendations based on the media you enjoy, Plex brings its users the best media experience on the planet to any device, anywhere. For more information, please visit https://plex.tv , or follow ​@plex​ on Twitter or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/plexapp .

