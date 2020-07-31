ORION CORPORATION      MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS 31th July 2020 at 15.30 EEST

Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Jari Karlson

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:Karlson, Jari 
Position:Chief Financial Officer
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number:74370029VAHCXDR7B745_20200731141630_6
   
Issuer
Name:Orion Oyj
LEI:74370029VAHCXDR7B745
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2020-07-31
Venue:NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction:Disposal
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI0009014377
 
Volume:1500
Unit price:37.75000 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:1500
Volume weighted average price:37.75000 Euro


Orion Corporation

Timo LappalainenOlli Huotari
President and CEO   SVP, Corporate Functions

