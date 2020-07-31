BOISE, Idaho, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bricks 4 Kidz, an educational and entertainment children’s franchised business, announces a partnership with Vistaprint Corporate Solutions, the leading online provider of marketing products and services to businesses to provide a private, custom-branded storefront for franchisees to easily order printing, promotional materials and various marketing materials.



Robyn Ewing, Executive Director of Marketing and Technology for Creative Learning Corporation, stated, “Small business owners are facing unprecedented challenges. The needs are urgent and every dollar counts. This partnership will bring discounted product pricing to a network of more than 500 franchise owners to assist in the marketing of STEM-based after school classes, camps and enrichment activities. The ease of use will help our owners manage their businesses more effectively.”

Vistaprint Corporate Solutions will provide franchisees with a custom branded ProShop that features ready to customize branded marketing materials. Franchisees will be able to order from a wide range of marketing materials and promotional items as well as have their orders processed in their country’s currency and managed by the owner.

“Vistaprint Corporate Solutions is proud to partner with Bricks 4 Kidz to provide ProShop, a custom branded storefront. Bricks 4 Kidz franchises will also receive everyday low corporate pricing. We know learning through activities helps kids’ engagement and creativity, so we make it easier to grow your business with the marketing materials you need. We Learn, We Build, We Support Bricks 4 Kidz!” said Michaela Bolotin, Senior Project Specialist, at Vistaprint Corporate Solutions.

Creative Learning Corporation, operating under the trade names of Bricks 4 Kidz, Bricks 4 Kidz eLearning LLC and Sew Fun Studios, offers educational and enrichment programs to children ages 3-13+. Through a unique franchise business model that includes proprietary model builds, curriculum and marketing strategies, the Company provides a wide variety of programs designed to enhance students’ problem solving and critical thinking skills. With international locations in 40 countries, we have sparked learning and creativity serving millions of students in our various programs for more than 11 years. With the addition of our online presence, we will expand our reach tremendously to help children who are located anywhere. They can access the learning platform any time, any day, from anywhere in the world.

About Vistaprint Corporate Solutions

Vistaprint Corporate Solutions (VCS), a division of Vistaprint focused on catering to businesses, and organizations like yours. VCS provides exclusive pricing on thousands of print & promotional products, backed by a team of print experts ready to support your organization.

“Solutions” is part of our name. Our streamlined, digital platform helps companies overcome the logistical challenges of creating custom print and promotional items that are brand consistent and affordable.

We designed our solutions to work across a variety of industries, from health and wellness to real estate and marketing. These solutions help a wide range of employees, such as administrators, HR professionals and business owners. Vistaprint is a Cimpress (Nasdaq: CMPR) brand.