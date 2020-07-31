Dublin, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "2018-2019 Recap and 2020 Forecast for the Semiconductor Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Amid COVID-19 outbreak, global semiconductor market growth remained robust in the first quarter of 2020. Therefore, it is anticipated global semiconductor market value will reach USD 417.2 billion in 2020, up 1.2% year-on-year. In the same year, the shipment value of the Taiwanese semiconductor industry is forecast to grow 1.7% year-on-year and arrive at NTD2.45 trillion (USD 83.1 billion), higher than the global average. This is attributed mainly to Taiwan's advancements in advanced semiconductor manufacturing processes and the benefits of acquisitions and mergers. This report provides an overview of the development of the global semiconductor market and Taiwanese semiconductor industry - comprising of fabless IC, semiconductor manufacturing, and OSAT (Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test) - between 2018 and April 2020; examines the development of major players and explores key trends and opportunities.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Overview
1.1 Global Semiconductor Development
1.2 Taiwanese Semiconductor Development
2. Global IC Design Industry Development
2.1 Global Industry Value Witness Growth in 2018
2.2. The Fabless IC Design Industry by Region
2.2.1 Chinese IC Design Industry's Global Share is Increasing Constantly
2.3 Development of Major IC Design Companies
2.3.1 Shipment Value of the Chinese Fabless IC Design Industry Continues to Grow
3. Taiwanese IC Design Industry Development
3.1 Shipment Value of the Taiwanese Fabless IC Design Industry
3.2 Product Mix Analysis
3.2.1 Fabless ICs for Computing, Communication, and Consumer Applications
3.2.2 Communication ICs Remain Mainstream
3.3 Major Taiwan IC Design Companies
3.4 Industry Development Trends
3.4.1 Panel Driver and TDDI ICs to Lead the Evolution on Smartphones
3.4.2 New Products and Applications to Drive Future Opportunity
4. Opportunities and Challenges
4.1 Impact of the US-China Trade Fight
4.1.1 Fabless IC Design is China's Key Investment Focus
4.1.2 US-China Trade War Speeding Up Localization of the Semiconductor Industry in China
4.1.3 Uncertainties Lead to New Industry Reorganization
4.2 AI Edge Computing Changing the IC Design Industry's Business Model
4. Outlook for the Taiwanese IC Design Industry
4.1 Taiwan's IC Design Industry Will Slow Down Significantly in 2020
5. Author's Perspective
5.1 Seeking New Export Opportunities from Trade Fight
5.2 Emerging Technologies Make More Applications Possible
6. Development of the Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry
6.1 Global Foundry Growth Stays Stable
6.2 TSMC Continues to be The World's Largest Foundry
7. Industry Development Trends
7.1 EUV Lithography Ready to Extend the Life of Moore's Law
7.2 Strategies Focus on Advanced Nanotechnology Processes and Mature Process Applications
8. Development of Major Players
8.1 TSMC
8.2 Samsung
8.3 GlobalFoundries
8.4 UMC
8.5 SMIC
9. Outlook for the Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Industry
9.1 Momentum from High-speed Computing Applications Continues but from Communications Applications Fall Sharply
9.2 COVID Has Short-term Impact While Excessive Inventory to Affect Shipments in 2H 2020
9.3 COVID-19 Affects End-consumer Market Demand and Memory Prices are Falling
10. Author's Perspective
10.1 Inventory Clearance and Economic Uncertainty Affect 2019 Performance
10.2 Influence of US-China Trade War on Global Economy Continues
11. Development of the Worldwide OSAT Industry
11.1 Steady Growth in 2018
11.1.1 OSAT Companies' Market Share Struck by Trade War
11.1.2 Worldwide OSAT Market Slows Down in 2019 with Shipment Value Similar to 2018
11.2 Taiwan Ranked No.1 in 2018 IC Packaging and Testing Shipment Value, Followed by China
11.2.1 Top Six OSAT Companies' Spots Remain Unchanged While Gap between Top Three Narrowing
11.2.2 Taiwanese IC Packaging and Testing Industry Posts Higher-than-Global-Average Growth at 8.4% in 2018
12. Development of Leading International OSAT Companies
12.1 Amkor Remain Steady Growth with Continued Focus on Automotive Electronics
12.2 JECT's M&A Continues to Deliver Synergy, Boosting High-end Packaging Share
12.3 Tianshui Huatian Technology Did Not Live Up to Expectations in 2018
12.4 Tongfu Microelectronics Maintains High Growth Fueled by International Customers
13. Development of Leading Taiwanese OSAT Companies
13.1 ASE Benefits from M&A Synergy with Focus on SiP Technology
13.1.1 ASE Aggressively Develops SiP to Help Customers Reduce Costs
13.2 PTI Strives for Product Diversification by Expanding Non-Memory Business
13.3 CoF Packaging Becomes Mainstream, Driving up Chipbond and ChipMOS Revenues
14. Outlook for the Taiwanese OSAT industry
14.1 Ongoing COVID-19 Affect OSAT Industry
14.2 Demand for True Wireless Stereo as Key Growth Factor
15. Author's Perspective
15.1 A Significant Slowdown in Worldwide IC Packaging and Testing Industry Growth in 2019
15.2 SiP and Heterogeneous Integration as Key Driving Force for Growth
15.3 Trade Restrictions Put Stability of Supply Chain to Test
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qczhhc
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: