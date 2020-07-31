KINGS ARMS YARD VCT PLC

LEI Code 213800DK8H27QY3J5R45

NAV Announcement

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation).

The Board of Kings Arms Yard VCT PLC (the “Company”) announces that the unaudited net asset value of the Company at 30 June 2020 was 20.30 pence per share (31 March 2020 (ex-div): 19.19 pence per share).

The Half-yearly Financial Report for the six months to 30 June 2020 is expected to be announced in late August 2020.

For further information please contact

Albion Capital Group LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7601 1850

31 July 2020