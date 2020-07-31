New York, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Parachutes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900023/?utm_source=GNW

5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Military, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$624.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cargo segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $301.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Parachutes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$301.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$317.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.



Sports Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR



In the global Sports segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$92.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$130.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$205.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 296-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Airborne Systems

Ballenger International, LLC

Butler Parachute Systems, Inc.

Cimsa Ingenieria De Sistemas, S.A.

Cirrus Aircraft

FXC Corporation / Guardian Parachute

Mills Manufacturing

NH Global, Sdn. Bhd.

Parachute Systems

Sachsische Spezialkonfektion GmbH

Zodiac Aerospace







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Parachute Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Parachutes Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Parachutes Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Parachutes Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Military (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 5: Military (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 6: Military (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Cargo (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by

Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 8: Cargo (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 9: Cargo (Application) Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Sports (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 11: Sports (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Sports (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Rescue (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Rescue (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Rescue (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Recovery (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Recovery (Application) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Recovery (Application) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Break Chutes (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Break Chutes (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Break Chutes (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Round (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027



Table 23: Round (Type) Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019



Table 24: Round (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Ram-air (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$

Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 26: Ram-air (Type) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 27: Ram-air (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Square (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in

US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Square (Type) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 30: Square (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Ring & Ribbon (Type) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Ring & Ribbon (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 33: Ring & Ribbon (Type) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Parachute Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 34: United States Parachutes Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Parachutes Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 36: Parachutes Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 37: United States Parachutes Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Parachutes Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 39: United States Parachutes Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Parachutes Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Parachutes Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 42: Canadian Parachutes Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Canadian Parachutes Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Canadian Parachutes Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 45: Parachutes Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Parachutes in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Japanese Parachutes Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 48: Parachutes Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 49: Japanese Market for Parachutes: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 50: Parachutes Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 51: Japanese Parachutes Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 52: Chinese Demand for Parachutes in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Parachutes Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Chinese Parachutes Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: Chinese Parachutes Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 56: Parachutes Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 57: Chinese Parachutes Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Parachute Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 58: European Parachutes Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 59: Parachutes Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Parachutes Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 61: European Parachutes Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 62: Parachutes Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: European Parachutes Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Parachutes Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 65: Parachutes Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 66: European Parachutes Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: Parachutes Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 68: French Parachutes Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 69: French Parachutes Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 70: Parachutes Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 71: French Parachutes Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Parachutes Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 73: Parachutes Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 74: German Parachutes Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: Parachutes Market Share Distribution in Germany by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 76: Parachutes Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 77: German Parachutes Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 78: German Parachutes Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italian Demand for Parachutes in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 80: Parachutes Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Italian Parachutes Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: Italian Parachutes Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 83: Parachutes Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 84: Italian Parachutes Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Parachutes in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: United Kingdom Parachutes Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Parachutes Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Parachutes: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 89: Parachutes Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 90: United Kingdom Parachutes Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 91: Spanish Parachutes Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Parachutes Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2012-2019



Table 93: Spanish Parachutes Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Spanish Parachutes Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Spanish Parachutes Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 96: Parachutes Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



RUSSIA

Table 97: Russian Parachutes Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Parachutes Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 99: Parachutes Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Russian Parachutes Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 101: Parachutes Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 102: Russian Parachutes Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 103: Rest of Europe Parachutes Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 104: Parachutes Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 105: Rest of Europe Parachutes Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Rest of Europe Parachutes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 107: Parachutes Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 108: Rest of Europe Parachutes Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Parachutes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 110: Parachutes Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Parachutes Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 112: Parachutes Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 113: Asia-Pacific Parachutes Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Parachutes Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 115: Parachutes Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Parachutes Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Parachutes Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 118: Parachutes Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 119: Australian Parachutes Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 120: Parachutes Market Share Distribution in Australia by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 121: Parachutes Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 122: Australian Parachutes Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 123: Australian Parachutes Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 124: Indian Parachutes Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 125: Parachutes Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 126: Indian Parachutes Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Indian Parachutes Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 128: Indian Parachutes Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 129: Parachutes Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 130: Parachutes Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: South Korean Parachutes Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 132: Parachutes Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Parachutes Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 134: South Korean Parachutes Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 135: Parachutes Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Parachutes in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Parachutes Market in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 138: Parachutes Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Parachutes: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Parachutes Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Parachutes Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 142: Latin American Parachutes Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 143: Parachutes Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Parachutes Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 145: Latin American Demand for Parachutes in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 146: Parachutes Market Review in Latin America in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Parachutes Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Latin American Parachutes Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 149: Parachutes Historic Market Analysis in Latin America

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 150: Latin American Parachutes Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 151: Argentinean Parachutes Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 152: Parachutes Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 153: Argentinean Parachutes Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Argentinean Parachutes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 155: Parachutes Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 156: Argentinean Parachutes Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 157: Parachutes Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 158: Brazilian Parachutes Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 159: Brazilian Parachutes Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 160: Parachutes Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Brazilian Parachutes Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 162: Brazilian Parachutes Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MEXICO

Table 163: Parachutes Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2020-2027



Table 164: Mexican Parachutes Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 165: Parachutes Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Parachutes Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 167: Mexican Parachutes Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 168: Mexican Parachutes Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 169: Rest of Latin America Parachutes Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 170: Parachutes Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 171: Parachutes Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 172: Rest of Latin America Parachutes Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: Parachutes Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 174: Rest of Latin America Parachutes Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 175: The Middle East Parachutes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 176: Parachutes Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Parachutes Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 178: The Middle East Parachutes Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 179: Parachutes Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for

2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Parachutes Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: The Middle East Parachutes Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: The Middle East Parachutes Historic Market by Type

in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 183: Parachutes Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



IRAN

Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Parachutes in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 185: Iranian Parachutes Market in US$ Thousand by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 186: Parachutes Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Iranian Market for Parachutes: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 188: Parachutes Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Iranian Parachutes Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 190: Israeli Parachutes Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027



Table 191: Parachutes Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 192: Israeli Parachutes Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 193: Israeli Parachutes Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 194: Parachutes Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 195: Israeli Parachutes Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Parachutes in US$ Thousand

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 197: Parachutes Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 198: Saudi Arabian Parachutes Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Saudi Arabian Parachutes Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: Parachutes Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 201: Saudi Arabian Parachutes Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 202: Parachutes Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: United Arab Emirates Parachutes Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Parachutes Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Parachutes Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: United Arab Emirates Parachutes Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 207: Parachutes Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 208: Parachutes Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: Rest of Middle East Parachutes Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019



Table 210: Parachutes Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: Parachutes Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 212: Rest of Middle East Parachutes Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 213: Rest of Middle East Parachutes Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 214: African Parachutes Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 215: Parachutes Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 216: Parachutes Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 217: African Parachutes Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 218: Parachutes Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 219: African Parachutes Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

