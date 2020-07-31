New York, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Parachutes Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900023/?utm_source=GNW
5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Military, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$624.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Cargo segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $301.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR
The Parachutes market in the U.S. is estimated at US$301.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$317.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 4.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3% CAGR.
Sports Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR
In the global Sports segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$92.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$130.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$205.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 296-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Parachute Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Parachutes Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Parachutes Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Parachutes Market Share Shift across Key Geographies
Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Military (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Military (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Military (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Cargo (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Cargo (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Cargo (Application) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Sports (Application) Global Market Estimates &
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Sports (Application) Retrospective Demand Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Sports (Application) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Rescue (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Rescue (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Rescue (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Recovery (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Recovery (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Recovery (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Break Chutes (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 20: Break Chutes (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Break Chutes (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Round (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis Worldwide in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Round (Type) Global Historic Demand in US$ Thousand
by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Round (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Ram-air (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$
Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Ram-air (Type) Historic Market Analysis by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 27: Ram-air (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Square (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in
US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Square (Type) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 30: Square (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Ring & Ribbon (Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Ring & Ribbon (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Global
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019
Table 33: Ring & Ribbon (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Parachute Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States Parachutes Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: Parachutes Historic Demand Patterns in the United
States by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 36: Parachutes Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: United States Parachutes Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: Parachutes Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 39: United States Parachutes Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canadian Parachutes Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Parachutes Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 42: Canadian Parachutes Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: Canadian Parachutes Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Canadian Parachutes Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 45: Parachutes Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Parachutes in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Japanese Parachutes Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 48: Parachutes Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Japanese Market for Parachutes: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 50: Parachutes Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 51: Japanese Parachutes Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 52: Chinese Demand for Parachutes in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Parachutes Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 54: Chinese Parachutes Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Chinese Parachutes Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 56: Parachutes Historic Market Analysis in China in US$
Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 57: Chinese Parachutes Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Parachute Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario
(in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 58: European Parachutes Market Demand Scenario in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 59: Parachutes Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 60: European Parachutes Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: European Parachutes Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 62: Parachutes Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 63: European Parachutes Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 64: European Parachutes Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 65: Parachutes Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 66: European Parachutes Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 67: Parachutes Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 68: French Parachutes Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 69: French Parachutes Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year
Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 70: Parachutes Market in France by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: French Parachutes Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 72: French Parachutes Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 73: Parachutes Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 74: German Parachutes Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 75: Parachutes Market Share Distribution in Germany by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Parachutes Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 77: German Parachutes Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 78: German Parachutes Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 79: Italian Demand for Parachutes in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Parachutes Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 81: Italian Parachutes Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Italian Parachutes Market Growth Prospects in US$
Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 83: Parachutes Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$
Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 84: Italian Parachutes Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Parachutes in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 86: United Kingdom Parachutes Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 87: Parachutes Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 88: United Kingdom Market for Parachutes: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Parachutes Market in the United Kingdom: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 90: United Kingdom Parachutes Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 91: Spanish Parachutes Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Parachutes Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic
Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for 2012-2019
Table 93: Spanish Parachutes Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: Spanish Parachutes Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: Spanish Parachutes Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 96: Parachutes Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
RUSSIA
Table 97: Russian Parachutes Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Parachutes Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by
Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 99: Parachutes Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 100: Russian Parachutes Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Parachutes Market in Russia by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 102: Russian Parachutes Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 103: Rest of Europe Parachutes Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 104: Parachutes Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 105: Rest of Europe Parachutes Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Rest of Europe Parachutes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 107: Parachutes Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 108: Rest of Europe Parachutes Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 109: Asia-Pacific Parachutes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 110: Parachutes Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Parachutes Market Share Analysis by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Parachutes Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 113: Asia-Pacific Parachutes Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 114: Asia-Pacific Parachutes Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 115: Parachutes Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: Asia-Pacific Parachutes Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Parachutes Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 118: Parachutes Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 119: Australian Parachutes Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 120: Parachutes Market Share Distribution in Australia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Parachutes Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 122: Australian Parachutes Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 123: Australian Parachutes Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 124: Indian Parachutes Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 125: Parachutes Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 126: Indian Parachutes Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Indian Parachutes Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 128: Indian Parachutes Historic Market Review by Type in
US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 129: Parachutes Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 130: Parachutes Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 131: South Korean Parachutes Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 132: Parachutes Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 133: Parachutes Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 134: South Korean Parachutes Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 135: Parachutes Market Share Distribution in South Korea
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 136: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Parachutes in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Rest of Asia-Pacific Parachutes Market in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 138: Parachutes Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Parachutes: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 140: Parachutes Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Parachutes Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 142: Latin American Parachutes Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 143: Parachutes Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand
by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period
2012-2019
Table 144: Latin American Parachutes Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 145: Latin American Demand for Parachutes in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 146: Parachutes Market Review in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 147: Latin American Parachutes Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 148: Latin American Parachutes Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 149: Parachutes Historic Market Analysis in Latin America
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 150: Latin American Parachutes Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 151: Argentinean Parachutes Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 152: Parachutes Market in Argentina: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 153: Argentinean Parachutes Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 154: Argentinean Parachutes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 155: Parachutes Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 156: Argentinean Parachutes Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 157: Parachutes Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 158: Brazilian Parachutes Historic Market Review in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 159: Brazilian Parachutes Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 160: Parachutes Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and
Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027
Table 161: Brazilian Parachutes Historic Market Scenario in US$
Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 162: Brazilian Parachutes Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MEXICO
Table 163: Parachutes Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2020-2027
Table 164: Mexican Parachutes Market in Retrospect in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 165: Parachutes Market Share Distribution in Mexico by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Parachutes Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current
and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 167: Mexican Parachutes Historic Market Analysis in US$
Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 168: Mexican Parachutes Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 169: Rest of Latin America Parachutes Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 170: Parachutes Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin
America by Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 171: Parachutes Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin
America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Rest of Latin America Parachutes Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 173: Parachutes Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 174: Rest of Latin America Parachutes Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 175: The Middle East Parachutes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 176: Parachutes Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 177: The Middle East Parachutes Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 178: The Middle East Parachutes Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Parachutes Market in the Middle East: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Application for
2012-2019
Table 180: The Middle East Parachutes Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 181: The Middle East Parachutes Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 182: The Middle East Parachutes Historic Market by Type
in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 183: Parachutes Market in the Middle East: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027
IRAN
Table 184: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Parachutes in US$ Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: Iranian Parachutes Market in US$ Thousand by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 186: Parachutes Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 187: Iranian Market for Parachutes: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 188: Parachutes Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 189: Iranian Parachutes Market Share Analysis by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 190: Israeli Parachutes Addressable Market Opportunity in
US$ Thousand by Application: 2020-2027
Table 191: Parachutes Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 192: Israeli Parachutes Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Israeli Parachutes Market Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027
Table 194: Parachutes Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Type:
A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 195: Israeli Parachutes Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 196: Saudi Arabian Demand for Parachutes in US$ Thousand
by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 197: Parachutes Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$
Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 198: Saudi Arabian Parachutes Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Saudi Arabian Parachutes Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 200: Parachutes Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 201: Saudi Arabian Parachutes Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 202: Parachutes Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: United Arab Emirates Parachutes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 204: Parachutes Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 205: Parachutes Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 206: United Arab Emirates Parachutes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 207: Parachutes Market Share Distribution in United Arab
Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 208: Parachutes Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Application
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: Rest of Middle East Parachutes Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by Application: 2012-2019
Table 210: Parachutes Market Share Distribution in Rest of
Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Parachutes Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 212: Rest of Middle East Parachutes Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019
Table 213: Rest of Middle East Parachutes Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 214: African Parachutes Latent Demand Forecasts in US$
Thousand by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 215: Parachutes Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by
Application in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 216: Parachutes Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: African Parachutes Market Estimates and Projections
in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 218: Parachutes Market in Africa by Type: A Historic
Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 219: African Parachutes Market Share Breakdown by Type:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 47
