We are seeing an unprecedented level of major accounting changes from US and international standard-setters. This conference will address the latest developments in key areas. Experts from the Big Four and regional firms will lead the discussion.
Learning Objectives:
- Understand the latest accounting changes in key areas
- Recognize the timelines and key factors
- Begin to assess the effects of these standards on your company or clients
Agenda:
Agenda: DAY 1
8:00 - 8:45
- Continental Breakfast and Registration
8:45 - 10:30
- Accounting for Leases: New Rules
- Identification of a Lease
- Key Concepts
- Lease Classification
- Lessee and Lessor Accounting
- Examples
10:30 - 10:45 - Break
10:45 - 12:00
- Financial Modeling
- Explains each of PwC's 10 best practices for financial modeling, the rationale behind them and provides practical advice for using them when building financial models
- Enables participants to recognize the key features of a best practice financial model
11:25 - 11:30 - Break
11:30 - 12:30
- Fraud Update
- Context and perspective
- SEC/DOJ Guidance
- Global perspective
- Indicators of opportunity
12:00 - 1:00 - Lunch
1:00 - 2:00
- Hedge Accounting Post ASU 2017-12: Where we Landed and Where are we Headed Next
- Interest rates
- Commodity
- FX
- The risks, the instruments and the accounting-disclosures
2:00 - 3:30
3:30 - 3:45 - Break
3:45 - 5:15 - SEC Developments: Part 1
- SEC Personnel Update
- The Financial CHOICE Act
- JOBS Act Implementation Update
- FAST Act (aka JOBS Act 1.5)
- What to Expect
Agenda: DAY 2
8:15 - 8:45
8:45 - 10:10
- SEC Update Part 2:
- Opportunities for Time and Cost Savings
- Form 10Q Efficiencies
- Interim Financial Statements
- MD&A
- Quantitative & Qualitative Disclosures
10:10 - 10:20 - Break
10:20 - 11:25
- Accounting for Income Taxes Update (ASC 740)
- How to apply the framework to current and evolving transactions
- Interpretations and examples
- Impact of recently issued ASUs
11:25 - 11:30 - Break
11:30 - 12:30
- Revenue Recognition
- SEC Comment Letters
- Commissions
- Industry Trends
12:30 - 1:30 - Lunch
1:30 - 2:30
- FASB Update
- Recent and Proposed ASUs
- Current Projects
- Disclosure Effectiveness
- What to expect in the next 12 months
2:30 - 2:45 - Break
2:45 - 4:15
- IT Risk and Cybersecurity Overview
- Disclosure requirements
- Risks in the Digital Age
- Key Questions
- Solutions and Activities
- Examples of Threat Scenarios
Speakers
- George Do Equinix, Chief Infirmation Security Officer
- Renton Squires PwC, Principal
- Aleks Zabreyko Connor Group, Partner and Head of Professional Practice
- Anita Pathy Ernst & Young, Manager
- Kim Le A2Q2, Director, Founder & CEO
- Helen Kane Hedge Trackers, President & Founder
- Matthew Nickrent Ernst & Young, Manager
- Ron Kiima Kiima Inc., Former U.S. SEC Assistant Chief Accountant in Division of Corporation Finance
- Amanda McCarty Grant Thornton, Audit Partner
- Kevin Moyers Deloitte, Tax Senior Manager
- Andy Clay Grant Thornton, Senior Manager
- Charlie Steward Deloitte, Accounting Services Senior Manager
- Mark Driessen PwC, Director
- Matt Svetich Effectus Group, Director of Technical Accounting
