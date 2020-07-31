MONACO, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (“Navios Containers”, or the “Partnership”) (NASDAQ: NMCI), a growth vehicle dedicated to the container sector, announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized a unit repurchase program for up to $6.0 million of the Partnership’s common units over a one-year period.



Unit repurchases will be made from time-to-time for cash in open market transactions at prevailing market prices or in privately negotiated transactions. The timing and amount of repurchases under the program will be determined by Navios Containers’ management based upon market conditions and other factors. Repurchases may be made pursuant to a program adopted under Rule 10b5-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. The program does not require any minimum repurchase or any specific number of units of common equity and may be suspended or reinstated at any time in the Partnership’s discretion and without notice. The Board of Directors will review the program periodically.

About Navios Maritime Containers L.P.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. is a growth vehicle dedicated to the container sector of the maritime industry. For more information, please visit our website at www.navios-containers.com .

