There are many considerations in accounting for international operations. From financial accounting to treasury to tax to operations to fraud and internal controls, this conference will delve into the key issues. You'll hear from your colleagues in industry and experts from the Big Four.

Learning Objectives:

  • Understand the latest regulatory/best practice changes in key areas
  • Explore the practical considerations related to hedging
  • Begin to assess the effects of the latest accounting standards and rule changes

Agenda:

Agenda: DAY 1

8:00 - 8:45

  • Continental Breakfast and Registration

8:45 - 10:30

  • Expanding Internationally: Case Study
  • What Are the Considerations?
  • Taxes, Local Laws, HR Issues

10:30 - 10:45

  • Break

10:45 - 12:15

  • Legal Considerations
  • Fraud & FCPA
  • GDPR
  • Compliance Control (Import/Export)
  • Libor
  • Brexit

12:15 - 1:15

  • Lunch

1:15 - 2:45

  • GAAP Differences: IFRS vs U.S. GAAP
  • Key Differences and Approaches
  • IASB vs. FASB
  • Revenue Recognition, Leasing, Derivative Accounting

2:45 - 2:55

  • Break

2:55 - 4:25

  • Audit Partner Discussion
  • Challenges and Approach in Auditing International Locations

4:25 - 4:30

  • Break

4:30 - 5:30

  • FBI Discussion
  • Fraud Trends
  • How to Best Protest Your Business

Agenda: DAY 2

8:45 - 10:15

  • Tax Issues
  • Transfer Pricing
  • US Tax Cuts
  • Permanent Establishment
  • Effectively Connected Income

10:15 - 10:30

  • Break

10:30 - 12:00

  • Operational Strategies
  • Supply Chains
  • Local Competition
  • Regional Offices
  • HR (Hire vs Contractor)
  • Role of Expats
  • Statutory Reporting
  • Foreign Financing
  • Hedging

12:00 - 1:00

  • Lunch

1:00 - 2:30

  • Panel Discussion: CFOs Who Have Expanded Internationally

2:30 - 2:45

  • Break

2:45 - 4:30

  • Accounting for Foreign Currency & Consolidation
  • Corporate Currency Risk
  • How to Think About Hedges
  • Market Trends

Speakers

  • Michael Hutchings Effectus Group, Managing Director
  • Channin Changtor KPMG, Senior Manager
  • Kyle Phillips KPMG, Senior Manager
  • Casey Caram Deloitte Consulting, Senior Manager
  • Larry Melillo KPMG, Director, Management Consulting
  • Matt Svetich Effectus Group, Director
  • Michael Ussery Kral Ussery, Partner
  • Nadia Arif Ernst & Young, Manager
  • Helen Kane Hedgertrackers, President and Founder

