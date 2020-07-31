PORTAGE, Mich., July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NETA – the InterNational Electrical Testing Association – is pleased to announce Bob Sheppard as the newest member of the NETA Board of Directors. Scott Blizard, Eric Beckman, Scott Dude, and Dan Hook have been appointed to officer roles. Lorne Gara has accepted a non-voting member appointment.



The NETA Board members serve a vital role in the organization. Their industry expertise contributes to the organization’s visioning, planning, and success. NETA’s Board of Directors are electrical safety and maintenance professionals with decades of combined experience.

“The programs offered by NETA would not be possible without the devoted time and energy of the NETA Board of Directors and Committee Members. In addition to their daily commitment to their own companies, board members and officers make a significant contribution to industry standards through their volunteer work with NETA,” says Missy Richard, Executive Director of NETA.

Bob Sheppard, NETA Board Member, is the Director of Sales and Marketing for Premier Power Maintenance Corporation. He serves on the Membership Application Review Committee, Conference Committee, Promotions and Marketing Committee, NETA World Committee, Alliance Committee, Training Committee, and CTD Review Committee.

Scott Blizard, NETA Board President, is the Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of American Electrical Testing Company, LLC. He serves on the Membership Application Review Committee, Technical Representation Steering Committee, Finance Committee, Conference Committee, and chairs the Promotions & Marketing Committee and Safety Committee.

Eric Beckman, NETA First Vice President, is the President of National Field Services. He serves on the Membership Application Review Committee, CTD Review Committee, and chairs the Training Committee.

Scott Dude, NETA Second Vice President, is the President of Dude Electrical Testing, LLC. He serves on the Membership Application Review Committee, NAMO Committee, and Conference Committee.

Dan Hook, NETA Secretary, is the President of Western Electrical Services, Inc. He serves on the Standards Review Council, Membership Application Review Committee, NETA World Committee, and chairs the Technical Exam, and NAMO Committees.

Lorne Gara fills a new, non-voting board member position. The NETA membership approved a non-voting board position to ensure the association is supported with the best possible volunteers. He is the Vice President of Technical Services for Shermco Industries and serves on the Membership Application Review Committee, Technical Exam Committee, and is the co-chair of the Standards Review Council.

ABOUT NETA

NETA, the InterNational Electrical Testing Association, is an ANSI Accredited Standards Developing Organization that creates and maintains standards for electrical maintenance and acceptance testing for electrical power equipment and systems, as well as a standard that addresses the certification of electrical testing technicians. NETA is an association of leading electrical testing companies comprised of visionaries committed to advancing the industry standards for power system installation and maintenance to ensure the highest level of reliability and safety.

