BELLEVUE, Wash., July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auth0 , the identity platform for development teams, today announced its first-ever global Hackathon , which will take place August 7-9, 2020. With a mission to create solutions to address today’s real-world challenges, Auth0 and event partners, AWS, Microsoft, Vercel, Ionic, DigitalOcean, Gatsby, Hasura, and MongoDB, seek developers who wish to “hack for change” around three relevant topics: COVID-19, connectivity, and security. Teams can register for the event at https://auth0.devpost.com/ .



Despite the turmoil and uncertainty in 2020, innovation and its ability to transcend today’s challenges is one constant, and will continue to flourish amidst distributed developers. Auth0 and its Hackathon partners will bring together hundreds of developers to harness ideas and creativity to tackle the biggest issues facing organizations and communities today. The three categories of the event are focused on solutions that address the after-effects of COVID-19; create secure connections; and keep remote friends/co-workers/families connected.

Submissions will be judged on the quality, implementation, and potential impact of the idea. The esteemed judging panel is comprised of the following developer experts:

Matias Woloski, co-founder and CTO, Auth0

Evil Rabbit, head of design, Vercel

Sherry List, Azure developer engagement lead, Microsoft

Rob Melka, solution architect, AWS

Chris Sevilleja, founder Scotch.io and developer advocate, DigitalOcean

Obinna Ekwuno, software engineer, Gatsby

Mike Hartington, developer advocate, Ionic

Ado Kukic, developer advocate lead, MongoDB

Praveen Durairaju, developer advocate, Hasura

“Since its inception, Auth0 has empowered developers all over the world to innovate. We know developers are facing unique challenges during this pandemic, and also have tremendous talent and innovation to offer,” said Jarod Reyes, director of developer relations at Auth0. “We want to tap into this vast innovation pool and call out to our far-reaching developer network to rally around making a difference. We are grateful to our judges and to all developers who join us in hacking for change.”

In addition to the gratification of hacking for change, the best ideas deemed by the judges will be rewarded with cash prizes, gift cards, and custom Auth0 and partner swag. Participation rules, guidelines, and event details can be found here: https://hackathon.auth0.com/ . To register a team, please sign up here: https://auth0.devpost.com/ by August 6th.

About Auth0

Auth0 provides a platform to authenticate, authorize, and secure access for applications, devices, and users. Security and development teams rely on Auth0's simplicity, extensibility, and expertise to make identity work for everyone. Safeguarding more than 4.5 billion login transactions each month, Auth0 secures identities so innovators can innovate, and empowers global enterprises to deliver trusted, superior digital experiences to their customers around the world.

For more information, visit https://auth0.com or follow @auth0 on Twitter .

