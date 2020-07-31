VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Turmalina Metals Corp. (“Turmalina”, or the “Company”; TBX-TSXV, TBXXF-OTCQX) is pleased to announce voting results of its annual general meeting of shareholders (AGM) that was held on July 29, 2020.



At the AGM, shareholders set the size of the board of directors at five. Detailed voting results regarding the election of directors are as set out in the following table:

Director nominee Number of shares

voted for

% of shares

voted for

Number of shares

voted withheld

% of shares

voted withheld

Rohan Wolfe 9,891,802 99.94 6,300 0.06 Bryan Slusarchuk 9,891,802 99.94 6,300 0.06 Francisco Azevedo, Jr. 9,891,802 99.94 6,300 0.06 Mark Eaton 9,891,802 99.94 6,300 0.06 Miguel Inchaustegui 9,891,802 99.94 6,300 0.06

Shareholders also approved:

The appointment of Davidson & Company LLP as the auditor of Turmalina Metals for the ensuing fiscal year;

Authorization for the directors to fix the remuneration paid to the auditor; and

A resolution authorizing the continuation of Turmalina Metal Corp.’s rolling stock option plan.

Turmalina is currently conducting Phase Two drilling at the Company’s San Francisco Project located in the mining friendly jurisdiction of San Juan, Argentina. The program is targeting vertical and lateral extensions of the SFdLA breccia, where multiple high-grade gold-silver-copper intercepts were reported in Phase One drilling, as well as several new high-priority breccia targets identified during the company’s extensive summer field program (see Turmalina News Release dated June 24, 2020 for more details).

In excess of 2,000 metres of drilling has been completed to date during Phase Two drilling and the company has two drill rigs turning. Cutting and logging of the drill core is progressing smoothly: core deliveries to the assay lab will commence today and will be ongoing over the next two months. Assay results will be released as they are received and assessed.

On Behalf of the Company,

Dr. Rohan Wolfe, Chief Executive Officer and Director.

Email: rohan@turmalinametals.com

Mobile: +976 9999 6994

Website: turmalinametals.com

Address: #488 - 1090 West Georgia St, Vancouver, BC V6E 3V7.

For Investor Relations enquiries, please contact Bryan Slusarchuk at +1 833 923 3334 (toll free) or via info@turmalinametals.com .

Statements

About Turmalina Metals and the San Francisco Project: Turmalina Metals is a TSXV-listed exploration company focused on developing our portfolio of high grade gold-copper-silver-molybdenum projects in South America. Our focus is on tourmaline breccias, a deposit style overlooked by many explorers. Turmalina Metals is led by a team responsible for multiple gold-copper molybdenum discoveries who are highly experienced in this deposit style. Our projects are characterised by open high-grade mineralisation on established mining licenses that present compelling drill targets. The principle project held by Turmalina is the San Francisco project in San Juan, Argentina. For further information on the San Francisco Project, refer to the technical report entitled “NI43-101 Technical Report San Francisco Copper Gold Project, San Juan Province, Argentina” dated November 17, 2019 under the Corporation’s profile at www.sedar.com .

Forward Looking Statement: This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of such statements under applicable securities law. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates", "plan", "continue", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "may", "will", "potential", "proposed", "positioned" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. These statements are only predictions. Various assumptions were used in drawing the conclusions or making the projections contained in the forward-looking statements throughout this news release. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks (including those risk factors identified in the Corporation’s prospectus dated November 21, 2019) and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. The Corporation is under no obligation, and expressly disclaims any intention or obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable law.