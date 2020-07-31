New York, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Packaging Resins Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900015/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.9% CAGR and reach US$120.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polypropylene (PP) segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $58.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR
The Packaging Resins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$58.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$73.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.
High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR
In the global High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$12.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$18.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$45.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 296-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Packaging Resins Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Packaging Resins Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Packaging Resins Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Packaging Resins Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) (Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) (Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Polypropylene (PP) (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Polypropylene (PP) (Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 9: Polypropylene (PP) (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) (Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) (Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019
Table 12: High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 13: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) (Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 14: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) (Type) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 15: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) (Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Polystyrene (PS) & Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) (Type)
World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 17: Polystyrene (PS) & Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) (Type)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012
to 2019
Table 18: Polystyrene (PS) & Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) (Type)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) (Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027
Table 20: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) (Type) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) (Type) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 22: Other Types (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Other Types (Type) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019
Table 24: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Food & Beverage (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Food & Beverage (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Food & Beverage (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: Consumer Goods (Application) Global Market Estimates
& Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 29: Consumer Goods (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 30: Consumer Goods (Application) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Healthcare (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Healthcare (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 33: Healthcare (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: Industrial (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 35: Industrial (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 36: Industrial (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027
Table 38: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019
Table 39: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Packaging Resins Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: United States Packaging Resins Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: Packaging Resins Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 42: United States Packaging Resins Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 43: United States Packaging Resins Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Packaging Resins Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 45: Packaging Resins Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 46: Canadian Packaging Resins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: Canadian Packaging Resins Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 48: Packaging Resins Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 49: Canadian Packaging Resins Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Packaging Resins Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 51: Canadian Packaging Resins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Market for Packaging Resins: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 53: Packaging Resins Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Japanese Packaging Resins Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Packaging
Resins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Japanese Packaging Resins Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 57: Packaging Resins Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 58: Chinese Packaging Resins Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: Packaging Resins Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 60: Chinese Packaging Resins Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 61: Chinese Demand for Packaging Resins in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 62: Packaging Resins Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 63: Chinese Packaging Resins Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Packaging Resins Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 64: European Packaging Resins Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 65: Packaging Resins Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 66: European Packaging Resins Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: European Packaging Resins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 68: Packaging Resins Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 69: European Packaging Resins Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 70: European Packaging Resins Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 71: Packaging Resins Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 72: European Packaging Resins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 73: Packaging Resins Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 74: French Packaging Resins Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 75: French Packaging Resins Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: Packaging Resins Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 77: French Packaging Resins Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 78: French Packaging Resins Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 79: Packaging Resins Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 80: German Packaging Resins Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 81: German Packaging Resins Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 82: Packaging Resins Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 83: German Packaging Resins Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 84: Packaging Resins Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 85: Italian Packaging Resins Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 86: Packaging Resins Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 87: Italian Packaging Resins Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: Italian Demand for Packaging Resins in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 89: Packaging Resins Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 90: Italian Packaging Resins Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 91: United Kingdom Market for Packaging Resins: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 92: Packaging Resins Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 93: United Kingdom Packaging Resins Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Packaging Resins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 95: United Kingdom Packaging Resins Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019
Table 96: Packaging Resins Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 97: Spanish Packaging Resins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 98: Spanish Packaging Resins Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 99: Packaging Resins Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 100: Spanish Packaging Resins Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Packaging Resins Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 102: Spanish Packaging Resins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 103: Russian Packaging Resins Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: Packaging Resins Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 105: Russian Packaging Resins Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Russian Packaging Resins Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Packaging Resins Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 108: Packaging Resins Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 109: Rest of Europe Packaging Resins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 110: Packaging Resins Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 111: Rest of Europe Packaging Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: Rest of Europe Packaging Resins Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 113: Packaging Resins Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019
Table 114: Rest of Europe Packaging Resins Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 115: Asia-Pacific Packaging Resins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 116: Packaging Resins Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019
Table 117: Asia-Pacific Packaging Resins Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 118: Packaging Resins Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 119: Asia-Pacific Packaging Resins Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 120: Asia-Pacific Packaging Resins Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Packaging Resins Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Packaging Resins Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 123: Asia-Pacific Packaging Resins Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 124: Packaging Resins Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 125: Australian Packaging Resins Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 126: Australian Packaging Resins Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 127: Packaging Resins Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Australian Packaging Resins Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 129: Packaging Resins Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 130: Indian Packaging Resins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 131: Indian Packaging Resins Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 132: Packaging Resins Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 133: Indian Packaging Resins Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 134: Packaging Resins Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019
Table 135: Indian Packaging Resins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 136: Packaging Resins Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 137: South Korean Packaging Resins Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 138: Packaging Resins Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 139: Packaging Resins Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 140: South Korean Packaging Resins Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 141: Packaging Resins Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Packaging Resins:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 143: Packaging Resins Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019
Table 144: Rest of Asia-Pacific Packaging Resins Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Packaging Resins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027
Table 146: Rest of Asia-Pacific Packaging Resins Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 147: Packaging Resins Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 148: Latin American Packaging Resins Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027
Table 149: Packaging Resins Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 150: Latin American Packaging Resins Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 151: Latin American Packaging Resins Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 152: Packaging Resins Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 153: Latin American Packaging Resins Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 154: Latin American Demand for Packaging Resins in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 155: Packaging Resins Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 156: Latin American Packaging Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 157: Argentinean Packaging Resins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 158: Packaging Resins Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 159: Argentinean Packaging Resins Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 160: Argentinean Packaging Resins Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 161: Packaging Resins Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 162: Argentinean Packaging Resins Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 163: Packaging Resins Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027
Table 164: Brazilian Packaging Resins Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 165: Brazilian Packaging Resins Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 166: Packaging Resins Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 167: Brazilian Packaging Resins Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 168: Brazilian Packaging Resins Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 169: Packaging Resins Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 170: Mexican Packaging Resins Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 171: Mexican Packaging Resins Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 172: Packaging Resins Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 173: Mexican Packaging Resins Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 174: Packaging Resins Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 175: Rest of Latin America Packaging Resins Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 176: Packaging Resins Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 177: Rest of Latin America Packaging Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 178: Rest of Latin America Packaging Resins Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 179: Packaging Resins Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 180: Packaging Resins Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 181: The Middle East Packaging Resins Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 182: Packaging Resins Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 183: The Middle East Packaging Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 184: The Middle East Packaging Resins Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 185: The Middle East Packaging Resins Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 186: Packaging Resins Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and
2027
Table 187: The Middle East Packaging Resins Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 188: Packaging Resins Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019
Table 189: The Middle East Packaging Resins Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 190: Iranian Market for Packaging Resins: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027
Table 191: Packaging Resins Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019
Table 192: Iranian Packaging Resins Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 193: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Packaging
Resins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 194: Iranian Packaging Resins Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019
Table 195: Packaging Resins Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 196: Israeli Packaging Resins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027
Table 197: Packaging Resins Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 198: Israeli Packaging Resins Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 199: Israeli Packaging Resins Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 200: Packaging Resins Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019
Table 201: Israeli Packaging Resins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 202: Saudi Arabian Packaging Resins Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 203: Packaging Resins Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 204: Saudi Arabian Packaging Resins Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 205: Saudi Arabian Demand for Packaging Resins in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 206: Packaging Resins Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 207: Saudi Arabian Packaging Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 208: Packaging Resins Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 209: United Arab Emirates Packaging Resins Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 210: Packaging Resins Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 211: Packaging Resins Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 212: United Arab Emirates Packaging Resins Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 213: Packaging Resins Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 214: Packaging Resins Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 215: Rest of Middle East Packaging Resins Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019
Table 216: Rest of Middle East Packaging Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 217: Packaging Resins Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027
Table 218: Rest of Middle East Packaging Resins Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019
Table 219: Packaging Resins Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 220: African Packaging Resins Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 221: Packaging Resins Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 222: African Packaging Resins Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 223: African Packaging Resins Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 224: Packaging Resins Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 225: Packaging Resins Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
