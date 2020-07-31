New York, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Packaging Resins Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900015/?utm_source=GNW
3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.9% CAGR and reach US$120.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Polypropylene (PP) segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $58.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.9% CAGR

The Packaging Resins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$58.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$73.1 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR.

High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Segment to Record 5.5% CAGR

In the global High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$12.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$18.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$45.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 296-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

  • Abu Dhabi Polymers Co., Ltd.
    Borouge
  • Arkema Group
  • BASF SE
  • Borealis AG
  • Braskem SA
  • DAK Americas LLC
  • DowDuPont, Inc.
  • ExxonMobil Chemical Company
  • Far Eastern New Century Corporation
  • Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited
  • INEOS Group AG
  • Jiangsu Sanfangxiang Group Co., Ltd.
  • LyondellBasell Industries NV
  • M&G Chemicals SA
  • PetroChina Company Limited
  • Reliance Industries Ltd.
  • SABIC (Saudi Basic Industries Corporation)
  • Sinopec Corporation
  • Styrolution Group GmbH
  • Total SA




I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Packaging Resins Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Packaging Resins Global Market Estimates and Forecasts
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 2: Packaging Resins Global Retrospective Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 3: Packaging Resins Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 4: Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) (Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 5: Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) (Type) Historic Market
Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 6: Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE) (Type) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 7: Polypropylene (PP) (Type) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 8: Polypropylene (PP) (Type) Historic Market Perspective
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 9: Polypropylene (PP) (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 10: High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) (Type) Geographic
Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 11: High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) (Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to
2019

Table 12: High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) (Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027

Table 13: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) (Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027

Table 14: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) (Type) Market
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 15: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) (Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 16: Polystyrene (PS) & Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) (Type)
World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027

Table 17: Polystyrene (PS) & Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) (Type)
Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012
to 2019

Table 18: Polystyrene (PS) & Expanded Polystyrene (EPS) (Type)
Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012
VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 19: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) (Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020
to 2027

Table 20: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) (Type) Market Worldwide
Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019

Table 21: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) (Type) Market Percentage
Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 22: Other Types (Type) Market Opportunity Analysis
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020 to 2027

Table 23: Other Types (Type) Global Historic Demand in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012 to 2019

Table 24: Other Types (Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 25: Food & Beverage (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 26: Food & Beverage (Application) Historic Demand
Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 27: Food & Beverage (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 28: Consumer Goods (Application) Global Market Estimates
& Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 29: Consumer Goods (Application) Retrospective Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 30: Consumer Goods (Application) Market Share Breakdown
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 31: Healthcare (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 32: Healthcare (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 33: Healthcare (Application) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 34: Industrial (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 35: Industrial (Application) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019

Table 36: Industrial (Application) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 37: Other Applications (Application) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020
through 2027

Table 38: Other Applications (Application) Analysis of Historic
Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to
2019

Table 39: Other Applications (Application) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Packaging Resins Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 40: United States Packaging Resins Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 41: Packaging Resins Market in the United States by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 42: United States Packaging Resins Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 43: United States Packaging Resins Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 44: Packaging Resins Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 45: Packaging Resins Market Share Breakdown in the United
States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CANADA
Table 46: Canadian Packaging Resins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 47: Canadian Packaging Resins Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 48: Packaging Resins Market in Canada: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 49: Canadian Packaging Resins Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 50: Packaging Resins Market in Canada: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019

Table 51: Canadian Packaging Resins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Market for Packaging Resins: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 53: Packaging Resins Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 54: Japanese Packaging Resins Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Packaging
Resins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 56: Japanese Packaging Resins Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019

Table 57: Packaging Resins Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

CHINA
Table 58: Chinese Packaging Resins Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 59: Packaging Resins Historic Market Analysis in China in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 60: Chinese Packaging Resins Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 61: Chinese Demand for Packaging Resins in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 62: Packaging Resins Market Review in China in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 63: Chinese Packaging Resins Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Packaging Resins Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 64: European Packaging Resins Market Demand Scenario in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 65: Packaging Resins Market in Europe: A Historic Market
Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019

Table 66: European Packaging Resins Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 67: European Packaging Resins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

Table 68: Packaging Resins Market in Europe in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 69: European Packaging Resins Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 70: European Packaging Resins Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 71: Packaging Resins Market in Europe: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019

Table 72: European Packaging Resins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

FRANCE
Table 73: Packaging Resins Market in France by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

Table 74: French Packaging Resins Historic Market Scenario in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 75: French Packaging Resins Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 76: Packaging Resins Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 77: French Packaging Resins Historic Market Review in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 78: French Packaging Resins Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

GERMANY
Table 79: Packaging Resins Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 80: German Packaging Resins Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 81: German Packaging Resins Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 82: Packaging Resins Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 83: German Packaging Resins Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 84: Packaging Resins Market Share Distribution in Germany
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ITALY
Table 85: Italian Packaging Resins Market Growth Prospects in
US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 86: Packaging Resins Historic Market Analysis in Italy in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 87: Italian Packaging Resins Market by Type: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 88: Italian Demand for Packaging Resins in US$ Million by
Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 89: Packaging Resins Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 90: Italian Packaging Resins Market Share Breakdown by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Table 91: United Kingdom Market for Packaging Resins: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 92: Packaging Resins Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019

Table 93: United Kingdom Packaging Resins Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 94: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Packaging Resins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 95: United Kingdom Packaging Resins Market in US$ Million
by Application: 2012-2019

Table 96: Packaging Resins Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SPAIN
Table 97: Spanish Packaging Resins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 98: Spanish Packaging Resins Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 99: Packaging Resins Market in Spain: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 100: Spanish Packaging Resins Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 101: Packaging Resins Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019

Table 102: Spanish Packaging Resins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

RUSSIA
Table 103: Russian Packaging Resins Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 104: Packaging Resins Market in Russia by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 105: Russian Packaging Resins Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 106: Russian Packaging Resins Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 107: Packaging Resins Historic Demand Patterns in Russia
by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 108: Packaging Resins Market Share Breakdown in Russia by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 109: Rest of Europe Packaging Resins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

Table 110: Packaging Resins Market in Rest of Europe in US$
Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 111: Rest of Europe Packaging Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 112: Rest of Europe Packaging Resins Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 113: Packaging Resins Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application
for the Period 2012-2019

Table 114: Rest of Europe Packaging Resins Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 115: Asia-Pacific Packaging Resins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 116: Packaging Resins Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period
2012-2019

Table 117: Asia-Pacific Packaging Resins Market Share Analysis
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 118: Packaging Resins Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027

Table 119: Asia-Pacific Packaging Resins Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 120: Asia-Pacific Packaging Resins Market Share Analysis
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 121: Packaging Resins Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 122: Asia-Pacific Packaging Resins Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 123: Asia-Pacific Packaging Resins Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

AUSTRALIA
Table 124: Packaging Resins Market in Australia: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 125: Australian Packaging Resins Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 126: Australian Packaging Resins Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 127: Packaging Resins Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 128: Australian Packaging Resins Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 129: Packaging Resins Market Share Distribution in
Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

INDIA
Table 130: Indian Packaging Resins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 131: Indian Packaging Resins Historic Market Review by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 132: Packaging Resins Market in India: Percentage Share
Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 133: Indian Packaging Resins Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 134: Packaging Resins Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for
2012-2019

Table 135: Indian Packaging Resins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 136: Packaging Resins Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 137: South Korean Packaging Resins Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 138: Packaging Resins Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 139: Packaging Resins Market in South Korea: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for
the Period 2020-2027

Table 140: South Korean Packaging Resins Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 141: Packaging Resins Market Share Distribution in South
Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Packaging Resins:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 143: Packaging Resins Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2012-2019

Table 144: Rest of Asia-Pacific Packaging Resins Market Share
Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 145: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Packaging Resins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to
2027

Table 146: Rest of Asia-Pacific Packaging Resins Market in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 147: Packaging Resins Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Table 148: Latin American Packaging Resins Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027

Table 149: Packaging Resins Market in Latin America in US$
Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019

Table 150: Latin American Packaging Resins Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 151: Latin American Packaging Resins Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 152: Packaging Resins Historic Market Analysis in Latin
America in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 153: Latin American Packaging Resins Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 154: Latin American Demand for Packaging Resins in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 155: Packaging Resins Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 156: Latin American Packaging Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 157: Argentinean Packaging Resins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

Table 158: Packaging Resins Market in Argentina in US$ Million
by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 159: Argentinean Packaging Resins Market Share Breakdown
by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 160: Argentinean Packaging Resins Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 161: Packaging Resins Market in Argentina: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019

Table 162: Argentinean Packaging Resins Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

BRAZIL
Table 163: Packaging Resins Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2020-2027

Table 164: Brazilian Packaging Resins Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 165: Brazilian Packaging Resins Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 166: Packaging Resins Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 167: Brazilian Packaging Resins Historic Market Review in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 168: Brazilian Packaging Resins Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027

MEXICO
Table 169: Packaging Resins Market in Mexico: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 170: Mexican Packaging Resins Historic Market Analysis in
US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 171: Mexican Packaging Resins Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 172: Packaging Resins Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027

Table 173: Mexican Packaging Resins Market in Retrospect in US$
Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 174: Packaging Resins Market Share Distribution in Mexico
by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 175: Rest of Latin America Packaging Resins Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 176: Packaging Resins Market in Rest of Latin America by
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 177: Rest of Latin America Packaging Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 178: Rest of Latin America Packaging Resins Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 179: Packaging Resins Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of
Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 180: Packaging Resins Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Table 181: The Middle East Packaging Resins Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027

Table 182: Packaging Resins Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 183: The Middle East Packaging Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 184: The Middle East Packaging Resins Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 185: The Middle East Packaging Resins Historic Market by
Type in US$ Million: 2012-2019

Table 186: Packaging Resins Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and
2027

Table 187: The Middle East Packaging Resins Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 188: Packaging Resins Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
Application for 2012-2019

Table 189: The Middle East Packaging Resins Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IRAN
Table 190: Iranian Market for Packaging Resins: Annual Sales
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the Period
2020-2027

Table 191: Packaging Resins Market in Iran: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2012-2019

Table 192: Iranian Packaging Resins Market Share Analysis by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 193: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Packaging
Resins in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 194: Iranian Packaging Resins Market in US$ Million by
Application: 2012-2019

Table 195: Packaging Resins Market Share Shift in Iran by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

ISRAEL
Table 196: Israeli Packaging Resins Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2020-2027

Table 197: Packaging Resins Market in Israel in US$ Million by
Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019

Table 198: Israeli Packaging Resins Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 199: Israeli Packaging Resins Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027

Table 200: Packaging Resins Market in Israel: Summarization of
Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period
2012-2019

Table 201: Israeli Packaging Resins Market Share Analysis by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 202: Saudi Arabian Packaging Resins Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2020-2027

Table 203: Packaging Resins Historic Market Analysis in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 204: Saudi Arabian Packaging Resins Market by Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027

Table 205: Saudi Arabian Demand for Packaging Resins in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 206: Packaging Resins Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 207: Saudi Arabian Packaging Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 208: Packaging Resins Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 209: United Arab Emirates Packaging Resins Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 210: Packaging Resins Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 211: Packaging Resins Market in the United Arab Emirates:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027

Table 212: United Arab Emirates Packaging Resins Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 213: Packaging Resins Market Share Distribution in United
Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 214: Packaging Resins Market in Rest of Middle East:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type
for the Period 2020-2027

Table 215: Rest of Middle East Packaging Resins Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2012-2019

Table 216: Rest of Middle East Packaging Resins Market Share
Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 217: Packaging Resins Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
Application for the Period 2020-2027

Table 218: Rest of Middle East Packaging Resins Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019

Table 219: Packaging Resins Market Share Distribution in Rest
of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

AFRICA
Table 220: African Packaging Resins Market Estimates and
Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2020 to 2027

Table 221: Packaging Resins Market in Africa by Type:
A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 222: African Packaging Resins Market Share Breakdown by
Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

Table 223: African Packaging Resins Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027

Table 224: Packaging Resins Historic Demand Patterns in Africa
by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019

Table 225: Packaging Resins Market Share Breakdown in Africa by
Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 41
