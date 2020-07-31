ALEXANDRIA, Va., July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Campbell Wealth Management is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2020 edition of the Financial Times 300 Top Registered Investment Advisers. The list recognizes top independent RIA firms from across the U.S.



This is the seventh annual FT 300 list, produced independently by Ignites Research, a division of Money-Media, Inc., on behalf of the Financial Times. Ignites Research provides business intelligence on investment management.

RIA firms applied for consideration, having met a minimum set of criteria. Applicants were then graded on six factors: assets under management (AUM); AUM growth rate; years in existence; advanced industry credentials of the firm’s advisers; online accessibility; and compliance records. There are no fees or other considerations required of RIAs that apply for the FT 300.

The final FT 300 represents an impressive cohort of elite RIA firms, as the median AUM of this year’s group is $1.9 billion. The FT 300 Top RIAs represent 39 different states and Washington, D.C.

The FT 300 is one in series of rankings of top advisers by the Financial Times, including the FT 401 (DC retirement plan advisers) and the FT 400 (broker-dealer advisers).

About Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management is a registered investment advisor that provides retirement planning services to individuals approaching or in retirement. Our dedicated team of 24 professionals, including eight CFP® practitioners, bring decades of experience to all the related pieces of the retirement planning process, such as estate planning, investment management, potential income planning and potential tax saving strategies.

Campbell Wealth Management has $750 million in assets under management, as of July 30th. Headquartered in Virginia, the firm was founded in 2003. For more information, visit https://campbellwealth.com.

