31 JULY 2020
NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC
HALF-YEARLY REPORT
A copy of Northern Venture Trust PLC’s unaudited half-yearly financial report for the six months ended 31 March 2020 has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism.
A copy of the half-yearly financial report is also available on the NVM Private Equity LLP website at: www.nvm.co.uk/investor-area/vcts/nvt/.
Enquiries:
Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000
Website: www.nvm.co.uk
Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer Mercia Asset Management PLC - 0330 223 1430
Website: www.mercia.co.uk
Neither the contents of the NVM Private Equity LLP website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the NVM Private Equity LLP website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.
Northern Venture Trust PLC
Newcastle Upon Tyne, UNITED KINGDOM