31 JULY 2020

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

UNAUDITED NET ASSET VALUE AS AT 30 JUNE 2020

Northern 3 VCT PLC (“the Company”) is a Venture Capital Trust (“VCT”) launched in 2001 and managed by Mercia Fund Management Limited. The Company’s objective is to provide high long-term tax-free returns to investors through a combination of dividend yield and capital growth, by investing in a portfolio of investments mainly comprising unquoted venture capital holdings. In order to maintain approval by HM Revenue & Customs as a VCT, the Company is required to comply on a continuing basis with the provisions of Section 274 of the Income Tax Act 2007.

The unaudited net asset value per ordinary share as at 30 June 2020 was 81.2 pence (31 March 2020 (audited) 78.1 pence).

For the purposes of calculating the net asset value per share, quoted investments are carried at bid price as at 30 June 2020 and unquoted investments are carried at fair value as at 30 June 2020 as determined by the directors. The net asset value is stated before deducting the proposed final dividend of 2.0 pence per share in respect of the year ended 31 March 2020, which will, subject to approval by shareholders at the annual general meeting on 27 August 2020, be paid to eligible shareholders on 4 September 2020.

New investments:

During the three months ended 30 June 2020 one new venture capital investment was completed.



Name of company

Business activity Amount

invested

£000 Enate Limited Human and digital workforce management SaaS solution 710

In addition to the new investment above £346,000 was invested in two existing portfolio companies during the quarter.

Realisations:

There are no significant realisations to report for the period.

The number of ordinary shares in issue at 30 June 2020 was 110,423,126. During the three months ended 30 June 2020 17,641,955 shares were allotted at an average price of 73.8 pence per share. No shares were purchased for cancellation during the period.

Enquiries:

Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP – 0191 244 6000

Website: www.nvm.co.uk

Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer, Mercia Asset Management PLC – 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk

Neither the contents of the NVM Private Equity LLP or the Mercia Asset Management PLC website, nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the NVM Private Equity LLP or Mercia Asset Management PLC website (or any other website), are incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.