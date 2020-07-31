European Commission clears Alstom’s acquisition

of Bombardier Transportation



31 July 2020 – Alstom and Bombardier welcome the European Commission’s (EC) decision for conditional clearance of the proposed acquisition of Bombardier Transportation by Alstom.

The Commission’s approval for the transaction is conditional on the proposed engagements that consist of:

A transfer of Bombardier Transportation’s contribution to the V300 ZEFIRO very high-speed train and an offer of IP licence to Hitachi for the train co-developed by Hitachi and Bombardier Transportation for use in future very high-speed tenders in the UK

The divestment of the Alstom Coradia Polyvalent and the Reichshoffen production site in France

The divestment of the Bombardier TALENT 3 platform and dedicated production facilities located within the Hennigsdorf site in Germany

Providing access to certain interfaces and products for some of Bombardier Transportation’s Signalling On-Board Units and Train Control Management Systems (TCMS)

The divestitures will comply with all applicable social processes and consultations with employee representatives' bodies.

The transaction remains subject to further regulatory approvals in several other jurisdictions and customary closing conditions.

Closing of the acquisition is expected for the first half of 2021.

About Alstom Leading the way to greener and smarter mobility worldwide, Alstom develops and markets integrated systems that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom offers a complete range of equipment and services, from high-speed trains, metros, trams and e-buses to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. Alstom recorded sales of €8.2 billion and booked orders of €9.9 billion in the 2019/20 fiscal year. Headquartered in France, Alstom is present in over 60 countries and employs 38,900 people.



