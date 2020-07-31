European Commission clears Alstom’s acquisition
of Bombardier Transportation
31 July 2020 – Alstom and Bombardier welcome the European Commission’s (EC) decision for conditional clearance of the proposed acquisition of Bombardier Transportation by Alstom.
The Commission’s approval for the transaction is conditional on the proposed engagements that consist of:
The divestitures will comply with all applicable social processes and consultations with employee representatives' bodies.
The transaction remains subject to further regulatory approvals in several other jurisdictions and customary closing conditions.
Closing of the acquisition is expected for the first half of 2021.
