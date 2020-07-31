JACKSONVILLE, Fla., July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CSX (NASDAQ: CSX) announced today the publication of its 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report, highlighting the company’s sustainability performance in the areas of safety, environment, people, communities and governance.



“CSX’s goal is to be the best-run railroad in North America and fundamental to that goal is strong ESG performance,” said James M. Foote, president and chief executive officer. “Since our last comprehensive ESG report was published, CSX has undergone a significant transformation. We revolutionized our operating model, wholly transforming the company’s financial and ESG profile. The 2019 report illustrates how the transformation has allowed us to achieve new levels of reliability, customer service, safety, and environmental efficiency.”

The 2019 report discusses many significant achievements; including, record-setting safety performance, achieving 2020 emissions reduction targets ahead of schedule, and becoming the first U.S. Class 1 railroad to operate at a fuel efficiency rate of less than one gallon of fuel per thousand gross ton miles for a quarter.

“CSX is proud of the successes and milestones outlined in the 2019 ESG report. Looking ahead, we are ready to embark on the next phase of sustainable growth and to make CSX the sustainable transportation mode of choice for our customers,” said Foote.

