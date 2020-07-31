NEW YORK, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MUFSO , the premier event for foodservice leaders, is moving to an all-digital community platform with live and on-demand content and engagement throughout October 2020.



Powered by Nation’s Restaurant News , and built with the community of the Restaurants Rise digital initiative, MUFSO 2020 will deliver education, connection and inspiration for the restaurants industry in a new, state-of-the-art virtual tech stack.

Available live and on-demand each Tuesday and Thursday in October, Restaurants Rise powered by MUFSO will offer 16 keynotes, more than 40 best-practice sharing sessions, networking events, one-to-one or breakout gatherings, speaker Q&A, virtual exhibition booths and more. The community will bring together thousands of industry leaders set on reshaping the future of foodservice at its most crucial moment.

“We know the information, connection and community the foodservice industry needs right now will be met virtually and on demand as restaurants work to re-open and keep communities safe,” said Sarah Lockyer, group director and publisher of the Informa Restaurant and Food Group, including Nation’s Restaurant News and MUFSO. “During the continued COVID-19 pandemic, we do not feel it is appropriate to be holding large-scale conferences in person, especially when we have proven that we can all accomplish so much digitally.

“Our Restaurants Rise digital initiative continues to bring together nearly 10,000 unique members consuming content, discussing solutions and building a future for the industry,” Lockyer said. “Adding the power of MUFSO to this community in October, and investing in state-of-the-art digital technology to drive relationships, will only serve to super charge this initiative.”

Restaurants Rise powered by MUFSO is free for restaurant operators. Community members will gain access to what MUFSO has been known for throughout its 60-year history – idea sharing, innovative thinking and crucial industry insights.

“With leading industry trend analysts, subject matter experts and our own team of award-winning editors, we are putting together an unrivaled slate of content offerings from menu to marketing and finance to franchising,” said Lisa Jennings, executive editor of Nation’s Restaurant News. “MUFSO has always been about learning and connection, and that doesn’t change. In fact, with on-demand offerings, we can provide even more educational and inspirational opportunities to help operators build their businesses.”

Registration for MUFSO 2020 is now available, as are opportunities to connect with Nation’s Restaurant News about sponsorship opportunities and to join a list of engaged executives looking for more information as we build out this program.

“Our customers and partners have seen the success of Restaurants Rise and are eager to bring the power of MUFSO to that community this fall,” said Susan Szymanski, director or business development and customer success at the Restaurant & Food Group. “This digital event environment connects brands with current and potential customers, allows for thought leadership opportunities and amplifies brand messaging through live or recorded product and solution demos.

“The value that Nation’s Restaurant News and the MUFSO conference can deliver is even greater in a virtual format through lead generation and brand exposure live in October and at many touchpoints throughout the year.”

Restaurants Rise powered by MUFSO will continue to serve the restaurant and foodservice industry with industry-leading content and engagement. As with all facets of Nation’s Restaurants News, this community is built on a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. We are dedicated to amplifying all voices in the foodservice community, especially those that are underserved and not often heard.

“This is a crucial moment for the foodservice industry – and us as partners to the industry – to listen, learn and lead,” said Lockyer. “We are committed to creating a better tomorrow, and we are humbled that Restaurants Rise, and now MUFSO, are part of building strong relationships that allow people and businesses to grow.”

