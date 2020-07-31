Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Kommuninvest Bonds, 2020-08-04

Maturity date Loan ISIN code Coupon Volume, SEK million 2022-06-01 2206 SE0009269418 0.25 % 500 +/- 250 2023-11-13 2311 SE0010948240 1.00 % 500 +/- 250 2025-05-12

2505

SE0011414010

1.00 %

500 +/- 250

2026-11-12

2611

SE0012569572

1.00 %

500 +/- 250





Settlement date 2020-08-06

Bids have to be entered by 11.00 on August 4, 2020

Highest permitted bid volume: 500 SEK million in issue 2206, 2311, 2505, and 2611.

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 11.15 (CEST) ON AUG 4, 2020





For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se