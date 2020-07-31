Sveriges Riksbank

Bid procedure details Government Bonds, 2020-08-07

Maturity dateLoanISIN codeCouponVolume, SEK million
2026-11-121059
SE00071259271.00 %500 +/- 250
2039-03-301053SE00028291923.50 %500 +/- 250

Settlement date 2020-08-11

Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on Aug 7, 2020

Highest permitted bid volume: 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1059 and 500 SEK million in issue SGB 1053

Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million

Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank

RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.10 (CEST) ON Aug 07, 2020.

 

For more information, please contact:

Trading desk at the Riksbank

+ 46 8 696 6970

General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se