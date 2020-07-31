Sveriges Riksbank
Bid procedure details Covered Bonds, 2020-08-06
|Maturity date
|Loan
|ISIN code
|Coupon
|Volume, SEK million
|2024-09-18
|5534
|SE0012230415
|1.00 %
|1,000 +/- 500
|2024-12-18
|579
|SE0012193621
|1.00 %
|1,000 +/- 500
|2024-12-03
|1589
|SE0011643386
|1.50 %
|1,000 +/- 500
|2024-09-18
|194
|SE0012142206
|1.00 %
|1,000 +/- 500
|2024-12-18
|2412
|SE0012621852
|1.00 %
|400 +/- 250
|2024-09-18
|517
|SE0010298190
|1.50 %
|400 +/- 250
|2024-06-12
|145
|SE0012481349
|1.00 %
|400 +/- 250
Settlement date 2020-08-10
Bids have to be entered by 10.00 on AUG 6 2020
Highest permitted bid volume:
1,000 SEK million in issue 5534
1,000 SEK million in issue 579
1,000 SEK million in issue 1589
1,000 SEK million in issue 194
400 SEK million in issue 2412
400 SEK million in issue 517
400 SEK million in issue 145
Maximum volume 5 billion SEK in total
Lowest permitted bid volume: 50 SEK million
Bids only through counterparties approved by the Riksbank
RESULT OF AUCTION WILL BE PUBLISHED NO LATER THAN 10.15 (CEST)
ON AUG 6, 2020.
For more information, please contact:
Trading desk at the Riksbank
+ 46 8 696 6970
General and special terms and conditions can be retrieved at http://www.riksbank.se
Sveriges Riksbank
Stockholm, SWEDEN
logo.gifLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: