New York, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Optical Metrology Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900000/?utm_source=GNW

2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Optical/Laser Scanners, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.7% CAGR and reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Video Measuring Machines segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $593.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR



The Optical Metrology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$593.8 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$649.2 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 4.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR.



Laser Micrometry Segment to Record 6.5% CAGR



In the global Laser Micrometry segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$99.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$149.5 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$423.1 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.7% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 289-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Carl Zeiss Optotechnik GmbH

Creaform, Inc.

FARO Technologies, Inc.

GOM GmbH

Hexagon Manufacturing Intelligence

KLA-Tencor

Micro-Vu Corporation

Mitutoyo Corporation

Nanometrics, Inc.

Nikon Metrology NV

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd.

Perceptron, Inc.

Quality Vision International, Inc.

S-T Industries, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900000/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Optical Metrology Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Optical Metrology Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Optical Metrology Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Optical Metrology Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Optical/Laser Scanners (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Optical/Laser Scanners (Segment) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Optical/Laser Scanners (Segment) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 7: Video Measuring Machines (Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Video Measuring Machines (Segment) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Video Measuring Machines (Segment) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Laser Micrometry (Segment) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Laser Micrometry (Segment) Region Wise Breakdown of

Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Laser Micrometry (Segment) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Automotive (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Automotive (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Automotive (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Aerospace & Defense (End-Use) Distribution of Global

Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Consumer Electronics (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Medical (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Medical (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Medical (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Optical Metrology Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Optical Metrology Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Optical Metrology Market in the United States by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Optical Metrology Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Optical Metrology Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Optical Metrology Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 33: Optical Metrology Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Optical Metrology Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Optical Metrology Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 36: Optical Metrology Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Canadian Optical Metrology Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Optical Metrology Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Optical Metrology Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Optical Metrology: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Optical Metrology Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Optical Metrology Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Optical

Metrology in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Japanese Optical Metrology Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 45: Optical Metrology Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Optical Metrology Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Optical Metrology Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Optical Metrology Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Chinese Demand for Optical Metrology in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Optical Metrology Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Optical Metrology Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Optical Metrology Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Optical Metrology Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Optical Metrology Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Optical Metrology Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Optical Metrology Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 56: Optical Metrology Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Optical Metrology Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Optical Metrology Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 59: Optical Metrology Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 60: European Optical Metrology Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Optical Metrology Market in France by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 62: French Optical Metrology Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Optical Metrology Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Optical Metrology Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Optical Metrology Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Optical Metrology Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Optical Metrology Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 68: German Optical Metrology Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Optical Metrology Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Optical Metrology Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Optical Metrology Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 72: Optical Metrology Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Optical Metrology Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Optical Metrology Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Optical Metrology Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Italian Demand for Optical Metrology in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Optical Metrology Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Optical Metrology Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Optical Metrology: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Optical Metrology Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Optical Metrology Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Optical Metrology in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Optical Metrology Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 84: Optical Metrology Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Optical Metrology Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish Optical Metrology Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 87: Optical Metrology Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Spanish Optical Metrology Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Optical Metrology Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 90: Spanish Optical Metrology Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Optical Metrology Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Optical Metrology Market in Russia by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Optical Metrology Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian Optical Metrology Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Optical Metrology Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 96: Optical Metrology Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Optical Metrology Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 98: Optical Metrology Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Optical Metrology Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Optical Metrology Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 101: Optical Metrology Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Optical Metrology Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Optical Metrology Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 104: Optical Metrology Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Optical Metrology Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Optical Metrology Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Optical Metrology Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Optical Metrology Market Share Analysis

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Optical Metrology Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Optical Metrology Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Optical Metrology Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Optical Metrology Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Optical Metrology Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Optical Metrology Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Optical Metrology Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Optical Metrology Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 117: Optical Metrology Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian Optical Metrology Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian Optical Metrology Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 120: Optical Metrology Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 121: Indian Optical Metrology Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Optical Metrology Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2012-2019



Table 123: Indian Optical Metrology Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Optical Metrology Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Optical Metrology Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 126: Optical Metrology Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Optical Metrology Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Optical Metrology Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 129: Optical Metrology Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Optical Metrology:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Optical Metrology Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Optical Metrology Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Optical Metrology in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Optical Metrology Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 135: Optical Metrology Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Optical Metrology Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 137: Optical Metrology Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Optical Metrology Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Optical Metrology Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Optical Metrology Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Optical Metrology Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Demand for Optical Metrology in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Optical Metrology Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Optical Metrology Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Optical Metrology Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 146: Optical Metrology Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Optical Metrology Market Share Breakdown

by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Argentinean Optical Metrology Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 149: Optical Metrology Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Optical Metrology Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Optical Metrology Market in Brazil by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Optical Metrology Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Optical Metrology Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Optical Metrology Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Optical Metrology Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Optical Metrology Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Optical Metrology Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Optical Metrology Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Optical Metrology Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Optical Metrology Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Optical Metrology Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 162: Optical Metrology Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Optical Metrology Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 164: Optical Metrology Market in Rest of Latin America by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Optical Metrology Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America Optical Metrology Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Optical Metrology Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 168: Optical Metrology Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Optical Metrology Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 170: Optical Metrology Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Optical Metrology Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Optical Metrology Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: The Middle East Optical Metrology Historic Market by

Segment in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 174: Optical Metrology Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2012,2020,

and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Optical Metrology Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to

2027



Table 176: Optical Metrology Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Optical Metrology Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Optical Metrology: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Optical Metrology Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Optical Metrology Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Optical

Metrology in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Iranian Optical Metrology Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 183: Optical Metrology Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Optical Metrology Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 185: Optical Metrology Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Optical Metrology Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Israeli Optical Metrology Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027



Table 188: Optical Metrology Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Optical Metrology Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Optical Metrology Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Optical Metrology Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Optical Metrology Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Optical Metrology in US$

Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Optical Metrology Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Optical Metrology Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Optical Metrology Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Optical Metrology Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 198: Optical Metrology Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Optical Metrology Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Optical Metrology Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 201: Optical Metrology Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Optical Metrology Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Optical Metrology Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Optical Metrology Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Optical Metrology Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Optical Metrology Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019



Table 207: Optical Metrology Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 208: African Optical Metrology Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Optical Metrology Market in Africa by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Optical Metrology Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: African Optical Metrology Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Optical Metrology Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 213: Optical Metrology Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05900000/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001