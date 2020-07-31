CHESTERBROOK, Pa., July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deacom, Inc. , an enterprise software company headquartered in Chesterbrook, PA, is named one of Philadelphia Business Journal’s “2020 Best Places to Work” in the large company category. The rankings are determined by an independent survey conducted by Quantum Workplace which measures each company’s culture, from compensation and benefits to trust in senior leadership.



“We are honored to be recognized by our employees as a 'Best Place to Work' for the fourth year in a row,” said Scott Deakins, COO of Deacom. “It is critical that we continue to foster a work environment that is positive, challenging, and rewarding for all of our team members, even during these extraordinary times.”

While the COVID-19 pandemic has created many challenges for companies around the world, Deacom has remained focused on moving the business forward. From opening the company’s first international headquarters earlier this year, leveraging collaboration tools to drive remote working effectiveness, regular communications from the CEO with company updates, and continued international hiring initiatives, the company has been able to keep employees motivated and engaged.

“Our customers are essential businesses which makes our work more critical than ever before,” continued Deakins. “I am proud of our team for showing determination, respect, and teamwork through these difficult times, while successfully managing the evolving demands of work and family life.”

The full list of “Best Places to Work” was published in the July 31, 2020 issue of Philadelphia Business Journal.

Deacom continues its hiring efforts throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in all three of its office locations: Chesterbrook, PA, Denver, CO, and Frankfurt, Germany. Visit the company’s career page to learn more about opportunities at Deacom.

