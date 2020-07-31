AB Ignitis Grupė, (hereinafter – the Company) identification code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų str. 14, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania. The total nominal value of issued bonds 900 000 000 EUR; ISIN codes XS1646530565; XS1853999313; XS2177349912.

Preliminary financial data of Ignitis Group for 6 months of 2020:

June 2020 2019 Change Revenue EUR 96.4 million EUR 56.1 million 71,8 % Adjusted EBITDA* EUR 13.5 million EUR 15.9 million -15,1 % January - June 2020 2019 Change Revenue EUR 590.9 million EUR 557.5 million 6,0 % Adjusted EBITDA* EUR 128.7 million EUR 132,9 million -3,2 %

In January – June 2020, Ignitis Group generated revenue of EUR 590.9 million, which is 6,0 % more compared to a respective period of 2019 (EUR 557.5 million). The Group's revenue has increased mainly due to price of power distribution service, which is comprised of power transmission, distribution and public service obligations (PSO) components.

The adjusted EBITDA indicator of the Group in January - June 2020 was equal to EUR 128.7 million, i.e. 3.2 % less compared to a respective period of 2019 (EUR 132.9 million). The decrease of the indicator was due to the weaker result of electricity trade due to unfavorable price fluctuations in electricity market. This reason outweighed the better results of other operating segments of the Group, which grew mainly due to the increasing value of regulated assets after investing in the renewal of distribution networks and the efficient use of Kruonis PSHP.

*The Company’s preliminary (2020) and actual (2019) result of adjusted EBITDA is presented after the adjustments made by the management by eliminating the impact of one-off factors. These adjustments are intended to disclose the results of the Company’s operating activity without taking into consideration atypical, one-off factors or factors that have no direct relation with the current period of operations. All adjustments made by the management are disclosed in the Company’s interim and annual reports.

For more information please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius

Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

+370 620 76076