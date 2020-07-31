Roissy, 31st July 2020
Availability of the 2020 First Half financial report
Air France-KLM’s 2020 First Half financial report was filed with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) on 31st July 2020.
The French version of this document is available under the regulatory conditions and may be consulted on the “results” page and in the “Regulated information” section of the Air France-KLM website (www.airfranceklm.com), as well as on the AMF website (www.amf-france.org).
The English version of the 2020 First Half financial report is available on the Air France-KLM website (www.airfranceklm.com) on the “results” page and in the “Regulated information” section.
