LONDON and NEW YORK, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tiziana Life Sciences plc (Nasdaq: TLSA / AIM: TILS) (the "Company" or "Tiziana"), a US and UK biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat human disease in oncology and immunology, today updated its total voting rights disclosure position.



ATM Issues during July 2020

During the calendar month of July, the Company issued a total of 2,043,000 ordinary shares under the Company’s ATM sales agreement announced on 15 April 2020 to meet sales of a total of 408,600 ADSs under the ATM sales agreement, totaling gross proceeds of $4,371,289 in the month of July 2020. Those ordinary shares were admitted to trading on AIM under the Company's "US ADSs ATM Placing Scheme" block listing.

Total Voting Rights

In conformity with DTR 5.6.1, the Company notifies that as at the date of this announcement, it has a single class of shares in issue being Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in issue will be 168,540,593. There are no Ordinary Shares held in treasury. Each Ordinary Share entitles the holder to a single vote at general meetings of the Company.

The figure of 168,540,593 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders (and others with notification obligations) as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

About Tiziana Life Sciences

Tiziana Life Sciences plc is a dual listed (NASDAQ: TLSA & UK AIMS: TILS) biotechnology company that focuses on the discovery and development of novel molecules to treat human diseases in oncology, inflammation and infectious diseases. In addition to milciclib, the Company will be shortly initiating phase 2 studies with orally administered Foralumab for Crohn's Disease and nasally administered Foralumab for progressive multiple sclerosis. Foralumab is the only fully human anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody (mAb) in clinical development in the world. This phase II compound has potential application in a wide range of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as Crohn's Disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes (T1D), inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), psoriasis and rheumatoid arthritis, where modulation of a T-cell response is desirable. The company is accelerating development of anti-Interleukin 6 receptor (IL6R) mAb, a fully human monoclonal antibody for treatment of IL6-induced inflammation, especially for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

This announcement contains inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of EU Regulation 596/2014.

