ALEXANDRIA, La., July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red River Bank announced that it intends to expand its operations to the Lafayette market, initially with plans to open a loan production office and later provide full-service banking center options. Ben Smith has joined the Red River Bank team as Market President to lead the effort in developing a presence in the Acadiana region.



Smith is a native of Houma, Louisiana, and a graduate of the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. Smith has spent the last 15 years in commercial banking and has been in Lafayette for the last 10 years after previously working in New Orleans and Houma.

Blake Chatelain, President and CEO of Red River Bank said, “Red River Bank has $2.4 billion in assets, and the bank has been built primarily through organic expansion, not acquisition. We are a bank made in Louisiana and made for Louisiana, and we are eager to serve Acadiana. We look forward to providing the high level of expertise in banking and personal customer service that Red River Bank is known for, and we are pleased to welcome Ben to the team.”

Smith can be reached at 337-541-8765 or at ben.smith@redriverbank.net .

Red River Bank is the seventh largest Louisiana-based community bank and serves customers from its 25 banking centers in and surrounding Alexandria, Shreveport/Bossier, Baton Rouge, Lake Charles and Covington, Louisiana. Headquartered in Alexandria, LA and founded in 1999, the bank specializes in financial services and solutions for Louisiana consumers and small to mid-size businesses. Red River Bank is a subsidiary of Red River Bancshares, Inc., which trades under the trading symbol RRBI on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Additional information can be found at redriverbank.net .

Media Contact: Evelyn Jones, Marketing Dir. C: 318-664-1513 O: 318-561-5903