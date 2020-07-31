FINANCIERE DE L'ODET
PRESS RELEASE
|First half 2020 results
|July 31, 2020
Good half-year 2020 results for all business lines
despite the pandemic
Adjusted operating income (EBITA(1)): €943 milion, +3%
Net income : €750 million, +43%
Of which Groupe share : €84 million, +9%
|·Bolloré Transportation & Logistics
|€303 million
|-2%
|·Communications (Vivendi):
|€735 million
|+2%
|·Electricity storage and systems
|-€67 million,
|+18%
Improved gearing: 30% compared to 37% at the end of 2019 and continued high liquidity of
€8.2 billion (of which €2.8 billion for Financière de l’Odet)
First half 2020 results
Finanacière de l’Odet's Board of Directors approved the financial statements for the first half of 2020 at its meeting of
July 31, 2020.
First-half 2020 revenue was €11,612 million, a decrease of 4% at constant scope and exchange rates (-1% on a reported basis), with:
Revenue was down 1% in reported data, reflecting €263 million in changes in the scope of consolidation (consolidation of Editis and of M7 by Vivendi and exit of Bolloré Ports France and Wifirst) and €37 million in foreign exchange impacts (primarily due to the rise in the dollar).
Adjusted operating income (EBITA (2)) was €943 million, up 3% (-1%) at constant scope and exchange rates):
Financial income was €444 million, compared with €39 million in the first half of 2019. It consists mainly of €449 million for the revaluation of Spotify and Tencent Music securities (compared to €155 million in the first half of 2019).
The share of net income of non-operating companies accounted for using the equity method was -€91 million compared to -€10 million in the first half of 2019. It consists of:
After taking into account a tax expense of €353 million (compared to -€235 million in the first half of 2019), consolidated net income was €750 million, compared with €526 million in the first half of 2019. Net income, Group share was €84 million compared with €77 million in the first half of 2019.
Net debt was €7,533 million compared to €8,781 million on December 31, 2019, down by €1,248 million, of which -€241 million for Bolloré, excluding Vivendi.
Equity totaled €25,138 million (€24,021 million as of December 31, 2019), up by €1,116 million as a result of the sale of 10% of the capital of UMG to Tencent (+€28 billion before expenses and taxes) and despite the negative impact of prices on securities (-€1.0 billion) and buybacks of Group securities (Vivendi and Blue Solutions). The ratio of net debt to equity (gearing) was 30%, compared with 37% at the end of 2019.
As of June 30, 2020, the Group’s liquidity position, including undrawn confirmed lines and liquid investments represented approximately €2.8 billion3 for Bolloré and €8.2 billion including Vivendi.
Group structure:
Health crisis
Although the impact has been greater for some countries and business lines, the Group has been resilient and has adapted to continue to service its customers, while reducing its costs to preserve its margins. The Transportation and Logistics businesses benefited from exceptional freight rates which partially offset the slowdown in normal flows. The communications businesses held up well thanks to music and pay-TV.
The Group is closely monitoring the current and potential consequences of the crisis. At this time, it is difficult to determine how it will impact the annual results. Businesses related to advertising and live entertainment may be more durably impacted than others. However, the Group remains confident about the resilience of its main business lines. It continues to do everything possible to ensure the continuity of its activities and to serve and entertain its customers and audiences, while complying with the instructions of the authorities of each country in which it has a presence.
A review of the value of assets with an indefinite life was completed. With respect to the performance of the CGUs during the first half of the year, the Group did not identify any indications of impairment requiring the implementation of full impairment tests. An analysis was carried out using sensitivity tests to assess their resilience.
Consolidated key figures for Financière de l’Odet
|(in millions of euros)
|1st half 2020
|1st half 2019
|Change
|Revenue
|11,612
|11,780
|(1%)
|EBITDA(1)
|1,550
|1,410
|10%
|Depreciation, amortization and provisions
|(607)
|(492)
|(23%)
|Adjusted operating income (EBITA(1))
|943
|918
|3%
|Amortization resulting from PPA(1)
|(194)
|(186)
|(4%)
|Operating income
|749
|731
|2%
|of which operating equity associates
|4
|6
|(31%)
|Financial income
|444
|39
|NA
|Share of net income of non-operating
companies accounted for under the equity method
|
(91)
|
(10)
|
NA
|Taxes
|(353)
|(235)
|(50%)
|Net income
|750
|526
|43%
|Net income, Group share
|84
|77
|9%
|Minorities
|666
|449
|48%
|June 30, 2020
|December 31, 2019
|Change (€ m)
|Equity
|25,138
|24,021
|1,116
|Of which Group share
|3,697
|3,814
|Net debt
|7,533
|8,781
|(1,248)
|Gearing (2)
|30%
|37%
|Change in revenue by business in the first half
|(in millions of euros)
|1st half-year
|1st half-year
|1st half-year
|Reported
|Organic
|2020
|2019 (1)
|2019
|growth
|growth
|Transportation and Logistics
|2,856
|2,916
|2,974
|(4%)
|(2%)
|Oil logistics
|1,046
|1,286
|1,278
|(18%)
|(19%)
|Communications
|7,574
|7,728
|7,351
|3%
|(2%)
|Electricity Storage and Systems
|122
|133
|160
|(23%)
|(8%)
|Other (Agricultural Assets, Holding companies)
|13
|17
|17
|(22%)
|(22%)
|Total
|11,612
|12,080
|11,780
|(1%)
|(4%)
(1) at constant scope and exchange rates
All amounts are expressed in millions of euros and rounded to the nearest decimal. As a result, the sum of the rounded amounts may differ slightly from the reported total.
|Change in revenue per quarter
|(in millions of euros)
|1st quarter
|2nd quarter
|2020
|2019 (1)
|2019
|2020
|2019 (1)
|2019
|Transportation and Logistics
|1,394
|1,468
|1,483
|1,462
|1,448
|1,491
|Oil logistics
|631
|669
|665
|415
|617
|613
|Communications
|3,868
|3,706
|3,458
|3,706
|4,022
|3,893
|Electricity Storage and Systems
|65
|63
|75
|58
|71
|85
|Other (Agricultural Assets, Holding companies)
|8
|8
|8
|6
|9
|8
|Total
|5,966
|5,914
|5,690
|5,646
|6,166
|6,090
(1) at constant scope and exchange rates
All amounts are expressed in millions of euros and rounded to the nearest decimal. As a result, the sum of the rounded amounts may differ slightly from the reported total.
|Adjusted operating income by business (EBITA)
|(in millions of euros)
|1st half-year 2020
|1st half-year 2019
|As reported
|Organic growth
|Bolloré Transportation & Logistics
|303
|309
|(2%)
|(1%)
|Transportation and logistics(1)
|268
|284
|(6%)
|(5%)
|Oil logistics
|35
|25
|43%
|42%
|Communications
|735
|718
|2%
|(4%)
|Electricity Storage and Systems
|(67)
|(81)
|18%
|22%
|Other (Agricultural Assets, Holding Companies)(1)
|(28)
|(28)
|(1%)
|(1%)
|Bolloré Group EBITA
|943
|918
|3%
|(1%)
(1) Before Bolloré trademark fees
A limited review of the 2020 consolidated financial statements was carried out and the certification report will be issued following approval of the half-year activity report.
Comparability of financial statements
|H1 2020
|H1 2019
|Change
|USD
|1.10
|1.13
|3%
|GBP
|0.87
|0.87
|(0%)
|PLN
|4.41
|4.29
|(3%)
|JPY
|119.21
|124.29
|4%
|CNY
|7.75
|7.67
|(1%)
|ZAR
|18.33
|16.04
|(14%)
Glossary
The non-GAAP measures defined below should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for other GAAP measures of operating and financial performance, and Financière de l’Odet considers these to be relevant indicators of the Group's operational and financial performance. Furthermore, it should be noted that other companies may define and calculate these indicators differently. It is therefore possible that the indicators used by Financière de l’Odet cannot be directly compared with those of other companies.
The percentages changes indicated in this document are calculated in relation to the same period of the preceding fiscal year, unless otherwise stated. Due to rounding in this presentation, the sum of some data may not correspond exactly to the calculated total and the percentage may not correspond to the calculated variation.
