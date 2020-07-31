NEW YORK, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wall Street Reporter, the trusted name in financial news since 1843, is highlighting CEO comments and latest news from companies recently presenting at its highly acclaimed NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream investor conferences. More than 9,200 self-directed and institutional investors have participated in the NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream events during the month of July.



CloudMD (OTC: DOCRF): "The Future of Telemedicine"

CloudMD (OTC: DOCRF) (TSX.V:DOC) CEO Dr. Essam Hamza, M.D. made his debut presentation at Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream investor conference on July 29. Dr. Hamza shared with investor audiences how CloudMD is addressing a multi-billion dollar market opportunity by digitizing the delivery of healthcare - providing patients access to all points of their care from their phone, tablet or desktop computer.

CloudMD offers SaaS based health technology solutions to medical clinics and healthcare providers across North America and has developed proprietary technology that delivers quality healthcare through the combination of connected primary care clinics, telemedicine, and artificial intelligence (AI). CloudMD currently provides service to a combined ecosystem of 376 clinics, over 3000 licensed practitioners and almost 3 million patient charts across its servers.

On July 28 CloudMD announced signing a definitive agreement to acquire South Surrey Medical Clinic, a premier provider of integrated medical solutions and an early adopter of telemedicine delivery. The Clinic has been able to streamline healthcare services and provide longitudinal and team-based patient centric care by offering a number of medical services from one location. The clinic operates with 24 healthcare professionals, including, 12 physicians across various specialities including mental health, women’s health, sports medicine, gynecology and psychiatry. South Surrey services over 60,000 patients and already uses online booking, EMR software and telemedicine that will be easily integrated into CloudMD’s software and clinic network.

Weyland Tech (OTC: WEYL) “The Shopify of Mobile in SE Asia” w $41 mil revenues

Weyland Tech (OTC: WEYL) CEO Brent Suen, made his debut presentation at Wall Street Reporter’s NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream investor conference on July 21. WEYL is a leading global provider of eCommerce, mCommerce, and fintech business enablement solutions, focused on fast growing South East Asia markets. Topics discussed include:

Leading global provider of eCommerce, mCommerce and Fintech business enablement solutions

Mobile Payment Solutions in fastest growing Asian markets.

$41 million revenue and growing

Experienced leadership team

NASDAQ Up-listing Expected Soon

On July 27, Weyland Tech announced a new partnership with ShopeePay, the mobile e-wallet platform of Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), to launch a marketing campaign for Weyland's fast-growing AtozGo(TM) food delivery service in Jakarta, Indonesia. ShopeePay will offer the AtozGo food and grocery delivery service to its large and growing fintech user base in Jakarta. Through this integration, AtozGo will gain access to the hundreds of thousands of merchants and millions of users already on the ShopeePay fintech platform.

Indonesia's Internet economy was worth $40 billion in 2019 and will grow more than threefold by 2025 (e-Conomy SEA 2019 report by Google, Temasek, and Bain). Weyland's success with AtozGo and ShopeePay has validated Weyland's entry into Indonesia as one of only a handful of U.S. publicly traded companies focused on this hyper-growth emerging market.

NexTech AR Solutions (OTC: NEXCF) (CSE: NTAR) CEO Evan Gappelberg: "$150 Billion Tradeshows & Meetings Market Being Displaced by Virtual & Video Meetings"

In a July 23 presentation at Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" livestream investor conference, CEO Evan Gappelberg and President Paul Duffy, shared with investors how NexTech, video conference and AR solutions are displacing the $150 billion tradeshow and meeting market. Up for grabs is the digital transformation of the global trade show market. NEXCF is also making inroads in the $250 billion EdTech market, as demonstrated by this weeks contract to deploy InfernoAR Augmented Reality

On July 30 NEXCF announced a new contract with Ryerson University to provide InfernoAR Augmented Reality Remote Learning Solutions, with an initial focus on first year Chemistry, Biology and Physics students from the Faculty of Science at Ryerson and enable over 5,000 students to participate in rich, collaborative AR enhanced learning experiences during the Fall and Winter Terms. Ryerson University of Toronto, Canada has over 46,000 students.

On July 27 NEXCF announced that it has priced its prospectus offering, raising up to C$15,000,000. The offering will be conducted on an agency basis for the issuance of up to 2,307,692 units of the Company at a price of C$6.50 per Unit. The unit's consist of one share of common stock, and a half warrant exercisable at C$8.00. The Offering is being led by Mackie Research Capital Corporation as sole agent and sole bookrunner.

On July 22, NEXCF reported preliminary Q2 2020 results: Revenue increases +133% to $3.5 million. Gross Profit increases +171% to $2.1 million with a 60% margin.

On July 8, NEXCF announced it has filed to up-list its shares to NASDAQ.

On July 13, NEXCF announced new collaborative video conferencing solutions addressing the Telemedicine/Healthtech and Edtech markets. The new video conferencing features will integrate collaborative classroom learning, one to one networking and traditional video conferencing directly into the platform letting users seamlessly launch and manage both collaborative experiences and large audience events directly from InfernoAR. This new capability addresses the global Edtech market expected to hit $345 billion by 2025 (according to Business Insider) and the fast growing Telemedicine market which according to Statista was valued at some $45 billion U.S. dollars.

Valeo Pharma (CSE: VPH): “Building a Billion Dollar Specially Pharma Co.”

Valeo Pharma (CSE: VPH) CEO Steve Saviuk made his debut presentation at Wall Street Reporter's NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream investor conference on July 29. Steve shared with investor audiences his vision for building a billion dollar specialty pharma business.

WATCH Valeo Pharma NEXT SUPER STOCK livestream video:

Valeo is a specialty pharmaceutical company, with fast growing revenues, and pipeline dedicated to the commercialization of innovative prescription products in Canada with a focus on Neurodegenerative Diseases, Oncology and Hospital Specialty Products.

Headquartered in Kirkland, Quebec Valeo Pharma has all the required capabilities and the full infrastructure to register and properly manage its growing product portfolio through all stages of commercialization.

On July 29 Valeo announced it has applied to have it’s shares listed for trading on the OTC QB market, opening access to US investors.

On July 13, Valeo announced that it received a Notice of Compliance from Health Canada authorizing the transfer of the Ametop (TM) commercial rights to Valeo. Valeo entered into a licensing agreement with Alliance Pharma plc in April 2020 for the exclusive commercialization rights to Ametop(TM) in Canada . "With Health Canada's approval, we are ready to commmence commercialization of AmetopTM in July ", said Steve Saviuk , Valeo's President and CEO. "Ametop is the first of the four products we will be launching this summer. We are also anticipating the approval of Redesca, a low molecular weight heparin, in early fall. These launches and the Redesca approval are key drivers in our move towards profitability.”

Ametop(TM) (tetracaine hydrochloride gel) Gel is a 4%w/w tetracaine hydrochloride gel indicated for percutaneous local anesthetic to produce anesthesia of the skin prior to venepuncture or venous cannulation, including intravenous injections of medications

