Bangladesh's electronics giant Walton is going to enter into the promising Turkish market with the export of its produced 'Made in Bangladesh' labelled compressors, undoubtedly making a big opportunity for expanding the local brand's export market in Turkey and across Europe.



In its own brand name, Walton launched the first shipment of its compressor’s export to a Turkish company named ‘Kargi’, one of the leading Turkish marketing brands.

Kargi deals with imports, exports and marketing of hi-tech spare parts for domestic and industrial products with a comprehensive range of customer portfolio throughout Turkey and also abroad, especially in Europe.

Attending as the chief guest, Commerce minister Tipu Munshi inaugurated Walton's compressor export to Turkey through attending a virtual conference, arranged by the local brand at its Corporate Headquarter in the capital on Tuesday (July 7, 2020).

Meanwhile, Turkish brand Kargi inked an agreement with Walton to be a distributor of Walton brand products in the Turkish market. Walton’s International Business Unit (IBU) President Edward Kim and Kargi’s Managing Director Emin Kargi signed the deal on behalf of their companies.

The virtual conference was addressed by National Board of Revenue (NBR) Chairman Abu Hena Md. Rahmatul Muneem, Commerce Secretary Md. Jafar Uddin, Turkish Ambassador in Dhaka Mustafa Osman Turan, Bangladesh Ambassador in Turkey M Allama Siddiki, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited Additional Managing Director Golam Murshed, Walton Compressor’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Meer Muzahedin Islam and Walton Laptop’s CEO Liakat Ali.

Now, Walton is working on producing a new series of the world's latest technologies compressors, mentioning that commercial production of that series will increase the present export volumes of Walton compressors by several times.

Walton’s Additional Managing Director Golam Murshed said, "A new era has begun by this shipment in the country's history." This is the first big international agreement after Golam Murshed has been appointed as the Additional Managing Director of Walton Hi-Tech Industries limited. Prior to becoming the Additional Managing Director of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited, he was the CEO of the Refrigerator Division and before that, he was Corporate Operation Head of Walton Hi-Tech Industries Ltd., Production In charge of Walton Refrigerator as well. During this time, he has played the most vital role which creates a massive impact to make the Brand & Product as an International brand.

