7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Dry-Laid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.4% CAGR and reach US$9.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Spunmelt segment is readjusted to a revised 6.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.8% CAGR



The Non-woven Fabrics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 5.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4% CAGR.



Wet-Laid Segment to Record 5.7% CAGR



In the global Wet-Laid segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$5.6 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.9% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 310-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Ahlstrom-Munksjo Oyj

Asahi Kasei Corporation

Autotech Nonwovens Pvt. Ltd.

Avgol Ltd.

Bayteks Tekstil San. ve Tic. A.S.

Berry Global Group, Inc.

Cygnus Group

DowDuPont, Inc.

Fibertex Nonwovens A/S

Fiberweb (India) Ltd.

Fitesa S.A.

Freudenberg & Co. KG

Hollingsworth & Vose Company

Hydroweb GmbH

Johns Manville Corporation

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Kt Exports (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Sunshine Nonwoven Fabric Co., Ltd.

Suominen Corporation

Toray Industries, Inc.

Umzamo Nonwovens (Pty) Ltd.

US Felt Company, Inc.







I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Non-woven Fabrics Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Non-woven Fabrics Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Non-woven Fabrics Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Dry-Laid (Technology) World Market by Region/Country

in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Dry-Laid (Technology) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Dry-Laid (Technology) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Spunmelt (Technology) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Spunmelt (Technology) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Spunmelt (Technology) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Wet-Laid (Technology) Geographic Market Spread

Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 11: Wet-Laid (Technology) Region Wise Breakdown of Global

Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 12: Wet-Laid (Technology) Market Share Distribution in

Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Other Technologies (Technology) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020

to 2027



Table 14: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019



Table 15: Other Technologies (Technology) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Hygiene (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Hygiene (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Hygiene (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Construction (Application) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Construction (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019



Table 21: Construction (Application) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Wipes (Application) Global Opportunity Assessment in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Wipes (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Wipes (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 25: Upholstery (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Upholstery (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Upholstery (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 28: Filtration (Application) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 29: Filtration (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 30: Filtration (Application) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: Automotive (Application) Demand Potential Worldwide

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 32: Automotive (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 33: Automotive (Application) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 34: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 35: Other Applications (Application) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 36: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Non-woven Fabrics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: Non-woven Fabrics Market in US$ Million in the United

States by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 38: United States Non-woven Fabrics Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 39: United States Non-woven Fabrics Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 40: United States Non-woven Fabrics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 41: Non-woven Fabrics Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 42: Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 43: Non-woven Fabrics Market Analysis in Canada in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 44: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Canada: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 45: Canadian Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 46: Canadian Non-woven Fabrics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 47: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 48: Canadian Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Non-woven

Fabrics Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 50: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Japan in US$ Million by

Technology: 2012-2019



Table 51: Japanese Non-woven Fabrics Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 52: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Non-woven

Fabrics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 53: Japanese Non-woven Fabrics Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 54: Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 55: Non-woven Fabrics Market Estimates and Forecasts in

China in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 56: Chinese Non-woven Fabrics Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 57: Non-woven Fabrics Market in China: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 58: Chinese Demand for Non-woven Fabrics in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 59: Non-woven Fabrics Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 60: Chinese Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Non-woven Fabrics Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 61: European Non-woven Fabrics Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 62: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 63: European Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: European Non-woven Fabrics Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 65: European Non-woven Fabrics Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 66: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Europe: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 67: European Non-woven Fabrics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 68: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 69: European Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 70: French Non-woven Fabrics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 71: French Non-woven Fabrics Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 72: French Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 73: Non-woven Fabrics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 74: French Non-woven Fabrics Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 75: French Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 76: German Non-woven Fabrics Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 77: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Germany: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 78: German Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 79: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: German Non-woven Fabrics Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 81: Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 82: Non-woven Fabrics Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Italy in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 83: Italian Non-woven Fabrics Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 84: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Italy: Percentage Share

Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 85: Italian Demand for Non-woven Fabrics in US$ Million

by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Non-woven Fabrics Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 87: Italian Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 88: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Non-woven Fabrics Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 89: Non-woven Fabrics Market in the United Kingdom in US$

Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 90: United Kingdom Non-woven Fabrics Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 91: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Non-woven Fabrics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: United Kingdom Non-woven Fabrics Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 93: Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 94: Non-woven Fabrics Market Analysis in Spain in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 95: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Spain: Historic Review in

US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 96: Spanish Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 97: Spanish Non-woven Fabrics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 98: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 99: Spanish Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 100: Non-woven Fabrics Market in US$ Million in Russia by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 101: Russian Non-woven Fabrics Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 102: Russian Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 103: Russian Non-woven Fabrics Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 104: Non-woven Fabrics Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 105: Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 106: Rest of Europe Non-woven Fabrics Market Assessment

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 107: Rest of Europe Non-woven Fabrics Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 108: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Rest of Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and

2027



Table 109: Rest of Europe Non-woven Fabrics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 110: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2012-2019



Table 111: Rest of Europe Non-woven Fabrics Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 112: Asia-Pacific Non-woven Fabrics Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 113: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 114: Asia-Pacific Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Asia-Pacific Non-woven Fabrics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 116: Asia-Pacific Non-woven Fabrics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 117: Asia-Pacific Non-woven Fabrics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 118: Non-woven Fabrics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 119: Asia-Pacific Non-woven Fabrics Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 120: Asia-Pacific Non-woven Fabrics Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020,

and 2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 121: Australian Non-woven Fabrics Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 122: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Australia: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 123: Australian Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 124: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 125: Australian Non-woven Fabrics Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 126: Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 127: Non-woven Fabrics Market Analysis in India in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 128: Non-woven Fabrics Market in India: Historic Review

in US$ Million by Technology for the Period 2012-2019



Table 129: Indian Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 130: Indian Non-woven Fabrics Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 131: Non-woven Fabrics Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2012-2019



Table 132: Indian Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 133: Non-woven Fabrics Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Technology

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 134: South Korean Non-woven Fabrics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 135: Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 136: Non-woven Fabrics Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 137: South Korean Non-woven Fabrics Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 138: Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 139: Rest of Asia-Pacific Medium & Long-Term Outlook for

Non-woven Fabrics Market in US$ Million by Technology:

2020-2027



Table 140: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 141: Rest of Asia-Pacific Non-woven Fabrics Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 142: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Non-woven Fabrics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to

2027



Table 143: Rest of Asia-Pacific Non-woven Fabrics Market in US$

Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 144: Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 145: Latin American Non-woven Fabrics Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020-2027



Table 146: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Latin American Non-woven Fabrics Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 148: Non-woven Fabrics Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Latin America in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 149: Latin American Non-woven Fabrics Retrospective

Market Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 150: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Latin America :

Percentage Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 151: Latin American Demand for Non-woven Fabrics in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 152: Non-woven Fabrics Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 153: Latin American Non-woven Fabrics Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 154: Argentinean Non-woven Fabrics Market Assessment in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 155: Argentinean Non-woven Fabrics Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 156: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Argentina: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 157: Argentinean Non-woven Fabrics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 158: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 159: Argentinean Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 160: Brazilian Non-woven Fabrics Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 161: Brazilian Non-woven Fabrics Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 162: Brazilian Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Breakdown

by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 163: Non-woven Fabrics Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 164: Brazilian Non-woven Fabrics Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 165: Brazilian Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2012, 2020, and 2027



MEXICO

Table 166: Mexican Non-woven Fabrics Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 167: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Mexico: A Historic

Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the Period

2012-2019



Table 168: Mexican Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 169: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 170: Mexican Non-woven Fabrics Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 171: Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 172: Non-woven Fabrics Market in US$ Million in Rest of

Latin America by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 173: Rest of Latin America Non-woven Fabrics Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 174: Rest of Latin America Non-woven Fabrics Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 175: Rest of Latin America Non-woven Fabrics Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 176: Non-woven Fabrics Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 177: Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 178: The Middle East Non-woven Fabrics Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 179: Non-woven Fabrics Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012-2019



Table 180: The Middle East Non-woven Fabrics Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 181: The Middle East Non-woven Fabrics Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 182: Non-woven Fabrics Market in the Middle East:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Technology for the Period

2012-2019



Table 183: The Middle East Non-woven Fabrics Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 184: The Middle East Non-woven Fabrics Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2020 to 2027



Table 185: Non-woven Fabrics Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2012-2019



Table 186: The Middle East Non-woven Fabrics Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 187: Iranian Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Non-woven

Fabrics Market in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 188: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Iran in US$ Million by

Technology: 2012-2019



Table 189: Iranian Non-woven Fabrics Market Percentage Share

Distribution by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 190: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Non-woven

Fabrics in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 191: Iranian Non-woven Fabrics Market in US$ Million by

Application: 2012-2019



Table 192: Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 193: Israeli Non-woven Fabrics Market Assessment in US$

Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 194: Israeli Non-woven Fabrics Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 195: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Israel: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 196: Israeli Non-woven Fabrics Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027



Table 197: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2012-2019



Table 198: Israeli Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Analysis by

Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 199: Non-woven Fabrics Market Estimates and Forecasts in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 200: Saudi Arabian Non-woven Fabrics Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 201: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Saudi Arabia: Percentage

Share Analysis by Technology for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 202: Saudi Arabian Demand for Non-woven Fabrics in US$

Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 203: Non-woven Fabrics Market Review in Saudi Arabia in

US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 204: Saudi Arabian Non-woven Fabrics Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 205: Non-woven Fabrics Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Technology for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: United Arab Emirates Non-woven Fabrics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 207: Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 208: Non-woven Fabrics Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 209: United Arab Emirates Non-woven Fabrics Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 210: Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 211: Rest of Middle East Non-woven Fabrics Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Technology: 2020-2027



Table 212: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Rest of Middle East:

A Historic Perspective by Technology in US$ Million for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 213: Rest of Middle East Non-woven Fabrics Market Share

Breakdown by Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 214: Non-woven Fabrics Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2020-2027



Table 215: Rest of Middle East Non-woven Fabrics Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2012-2019



Table 216: Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Distribution in Rest

of Middle East by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 217: Non-woven Fabrics Market in US$ Million in Africa by

Technology: 2020-2027



Table 218: African Non-woven Fabrics Market Retrospective

Analysis in US$ Million by Technology: 2012-2019



Table 219: African Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Breakdown by

Technology: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 220: African Non-woven Fabrics Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027



Table 221: Non-woven Fabrics Historic Demand Patterns in Africa

by Application in US$ Million for 2012-2019



Table 222: Non-woven Fabrics Market Share Breakdown in Africa

by Application: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 58

