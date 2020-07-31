Dallas, TX, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is rapidly expanding their non-traditional store count with the development of seven new food trucks units.

The 79-year-old barbecue franchise reports an uptick in interest from both new and existing franchisees in their food truck model as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to make an impact on restaurant dining rooms.

“The pandemic is sure to have a lasting impact on consumer behavior and as a legacy brand it’s important to us that we continue to meet the evolving needs of our guests, while staying true to our quality and consistent competition-style barbecue,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Currently, the barbecue concept only has a handful of food truck operators, however in the past 6 months they have coordinated three food truck agreements for Texas and one in Georgia, California, Ohio and Florida.

Newark, Ohio Dickey’s Owner Operator Josh Wise recently inked his first food truck deal to expand his store’s presence in the community and said, “With this food truck, I am excited to take barbecue outside of our brick and mortar location and diversify my business.”

In addition to food trucks, Dickey’s drive-thru locations are experiencing an increase in interest as existing drive-thru models have seen a 143% increase in that hand-off sales channel.

Learn more about franchising with Dickey’s Barbecue Pit by visiting franchise.dickeys.com or call (866) 340-6188. To find your nearest Dickey’s Barbecue Pit location, visit dickeys.com/locations.

Follow Dickey’s on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Download the Dickey’s App from the Apple App Store or Google Play.

About Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc., the world’s largest barbecue concept, was founded in 1941 by Travis Dickey. For the past 79 years, Dickey’s Barbecue Pit has served millions of guests Legit. Texas. Barbecue.™ At Dickey’s, all our barbecued meats are smoked onsite in a hickory wood burning pit. Dickey’s proudly believes there’s no shortcut to true barbecue and it’s why they never say bbq. The Dallas-based, family-run barbecue franchise offers several slow-smoked meats and wholesome sides with 'No B.S. (Bad Stuff)' included. The fast-casual concept has expanded worldwide with two international locations in the UAE and operates over 500 locations in 44 states. In 2016, Dickey’s won first place on Fast Casual’s “Top 100 Movers and Shakers” list and was named a Top 500 Franchise by Entrepreneur in 2018. Dickey's Barbecue Pit has also been recognized by Fox News, Franchise Times, The Wall Street Journal, QSR Magazine, Forbes Magazine and Nation’s Restaurant News. For more information, visit www.dickeys.com.

Attachment

Greer Martin Dickey's Barbecue Restaurants, Inc. 9729713898 gmartin@dickeys.com