SURREY, British Columbia, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the "Company" or "Mineworx") (TSXV: MWX) (OTCQB: MWXRF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) announces that A.J. Pienaar (“Pine”) has resigned from the Board of Mineworx effective July 31, 2020.



President and CEO Greg Pendura states, “The management and other Directors would like to thank Pine for his services over the last 3 years. Although his contributions will be missed we understand his desire to slow down.”

About Mineworx

Mineworx is positioned for growth with its partnerships in the E-Waste, Catalytic Converter and mining sectors. The objective is to utilize licensed and proprietary technologies to extract precious metals in an environmentally responsible, sustainable, and profitable manner from niche market opportunities



