Singapore, July 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilmer Gibson, a leading financial services firm providing world-class wealth management services, today announced the launch of GrowthscapeSM, a new advisory technology platform which will transform the way advisors do business through a new fully digital account onboarding experience. This integrated workflow will be used for opening, funding and improving features in accounts helping to make advisors’ daily work more efficient, and allowing them to concentrate more on adding greater value for customers through activities like investment and financial planning.



Beyond creating greater efficiency for advisors, the experience simplifies the account opening process for their customers by reducing significantly the volume of information that they need to review. This rollout will be followed by a series of GrowthscapeSM platform enhancements planned for the coming months.

“Wilmer Gibson is implementing new technology to its existing digital competence that will save advisors’ time, this being a top priority for us because it helps them focus more on building deeper relationships with customers,” said Rick Toh, Director at Wilmer Gibson.

“Time is the most important and valuable commodity advisors have, and more than half of advisors we surveyed said they lose out on valuable customer time because of account opening time consuming process, so we have adjusted the entire mechanism to give advisors a more efficient way to handle many of their daily tasks,” added Mr. Toh.

Wilmer Gibson’s new account opening process offers investors a succinct overview of only the relevant data and disclosures needed for a transaction, also majorly reducing the amount of info an investor needs to review before starting capitalizing on the market opportunities immediately. The outcoming result is a faster and straightforward authorization for investors and a simpler confirmation process for advisors.

Wilmer Gibson will continue to invest in its technology enterprise-wide, leveraging its scale to develop new capabilities and enhancements that meet the unique needs of each of its customers, including improving customers’ experiences by digitizing key transactions and functions.

About Wilmer Gibson

Wilmer Gibson is a leading financial services firm providing a wide range of investment solutions, securities, investment management and wealth management services. Our team consists of industry-leading investment professionals deep in talent, ideas and experience — all dedicated to providing our clients with a world-class experience in the management of their wealth. Wilmer Gibson is committed to preserving customers’ capital, managing risk, and delivering strong long-term investment returns over differing economic and market cycles. Our success in developing long-term client relationships is founded on common values, a thorough understanding of our clients’ goals and a keen desire to earn and keep their trust and confidence.

