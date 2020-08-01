OTTAWA, Aug. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Four decades of turmoil war in Afghanistan has caused the suffering to both internal and external citizens including refugees, orphans and women. Taleam Systems has been following the war and peace situation closely and has struggled for real and stable peace in Afghanistan.



Through the lens of CEO Meladul Haq Ahmadzai of Taleam Systems , “Afghanistan war was a money business.” He further adds, “same for peace” referring to the February 2020 peace deal that was signed between Taliban and Trump’s administration.

Today, Muslims around the world are celebrating Eid Al-Adha (celebration of the prophet Mohammad sacrifice). Although, the Taliban and Afghan government have announced a special ceasefire plan again, but still around 30 civilians were killed on the first Eid day.

Ahmadzai explain, “Ceasefire after ceasefire after ceasefire, but no sign of real and stable peace.”

Taleam Systems has developed a new technology for Afghan healthcare workers and humanitarians to use in the field.

Ahmadzai adds, “Different groups by the name of Daesh, Taliban, Haqqani, etc. are seeking to get power.” He further adds, “Healthcare workers and humanitarians have been impacted the most in the war in Afghanistan.”

Last month, Donald Trump didn’t act against the Russian’s paying bounties to Taliban to kill American soldiers in the war in Afghanistan.

Ahmadzai concludes, “Taleam Systems believes in technology being used for good purpose, not wiping off the entire country”, refers to Trump’s previous remarks on Afghanistan.

Taleam Systems provides tech support to hospitals and medical clinics in Canada. To learn more about Taleam Systems visit website www.taleamsystems.com

Media contact:

Meladul Haq Ahmadzai, CEO

Phone: 613-521-9229

Email: melad@taleamsystems.com