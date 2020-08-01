New York, Aug. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Motor Soft Starters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899949/?utm_source=GNW
1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Oil & Gas, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.6% CAGR and reach US$745.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mining segment is readjusted to a revised 5.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $405.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.5% CAGR
The Motor Soft Starters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$405.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$426.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.7% and 4.4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.
Power Segment to Record 5.1% CAGR
In the global Power segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$213.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$294.2 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$279.2 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 204-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Motor Soft Starter Market Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Motor Soft Starters Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: Motor Soft Starters Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: Motor Soft Starters Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Global Opportunity Assessment in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 5: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 6: Oil & Gas (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Mining (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$ Thousand by
Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 8: Mining (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 9: Mining (End-Use) Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Power (End-Use) Global Market Estimates & Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 11: Power (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 12: Power (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Water & Wastewater (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Water & Wastewater (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Water & Wastewater (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in
US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Motor Soft Starter Market Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 19: United States Motor Soft Starters Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 20: Motor Soft Starters Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 21: Motor Soft Starters Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 22: Canadian Motor Soft Starters Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 23: Motor Soft Starters Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 24: Canadian Motor Soft Starters Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 25: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Motor
Soft Starters in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: Japanese Motor Soft Starters Market in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 27: Motor Soft Starters Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 28: Chinese Demand for Motor Soft Starters in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: Motor Soft Starters Market Review in China in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 30: Chinese Motor Soft Starters Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European Motor Soft Starter Market Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 31: European Motor Soft Starters Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 32: Motor Soft Starters Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 33: European Motor Soft Starters Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 34: European Motor Soft Starters Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 35: Motor Soft Starters Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 36: European Motor Soft Starters Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 37: Motor Soft Starters Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 38: French Motor Soft Starters Historic Market Review in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 39: French Motor Soft Starters Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
GERMANY
Table 40: Motor Soft Starters Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 41: German Motor Soft Starters Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 42: Motor Soft Starters Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 43: Italian Demand for Motor Soft Starters in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Motor Soft Starters Market Review in Italy in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 45: Italian Motor Soft Starters Market Share Breakdown by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 46: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Motor Soft Starters in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: United Kingdom Motor Soft Starters Market in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 48: Motor Soft Starters Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SPAIN
Table 49: Spanish Motor Soft Starters Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Motor Soft Starters Market in Spain: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 51: Spanish Motor Soft Starters Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
RUSSIA
Table 52: Russian Motor Soft Starters Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 53: Motor Soft Starters Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 54: Motor Soft Starters Market Share Breakdown in Russia
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 55: Rest of Europe Motor Soft Starters Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 56: Motor Soft Starters Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 57: Rest of Europe Motor Soft Starters Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Motor Soft Starters Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 59: Motor Soft Starters Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 60: Asia-Pacific Motor Soft Starters Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: Motor Soft Starters Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 62: Asia-Pacific Motor Soft Starters Historic Market
Review in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 63: Asia-Pacific Motor Soft Starters Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
AUSTRALIA
Table 64: Motor Soft Starters Market in Australia: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 65: Australian Motor Soft Starters Market in Retrospect
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Motor Soft Starters Market Share Distribution in
Australia by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
INDIA
Table 67: Indian Motor Soft Starters Market Quantitative Demand
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 68: Motor Soft Starters Market in India: Summarization of
Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 69: Indian Motor Soft Starters Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SOUTH KOREA
Table 70: Motor Soft Starters Market in South Korea: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 71: South Korean Motor Soft Starters Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 72: Motor Soft Starters Market Share Distribution in
South Korea by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Motor Soft Starters in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 74: Rest of Asia-Pacific Motor Soft Starters Market in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 75: Motor Soft Starters Market Share Shift in Rest of
Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
LATIN AMERICA
Table 76: Latin American Motor Soft Starters Market Trends by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027
Table 77: Motor Soft Starters Market in Latin America in US$
Thousand by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 78: Latin American Motor Soft Starters Market Percentage
Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 79: Latin American Demand for Motor Soft Starters in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: Motor Soft Starters Market Review in Latin America in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 81: Latin American Motor Soft Starters Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ARGENTINA
Table 82: Argentinean Motor Soft Starters Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 83: Motor Soft Starters Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 84: Argentinean Motor Soft Starters Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
BRAZIL
Table 85: Motor Soft Starters Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Brazil in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 86: Brazilian Motor Soft Starters Historic Market Review
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 87: Brazilian Motor Soft Starters Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
MEXICO
Table 88: Motor Soft Starters Market in Mexico: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 89: Mexican Motor Soft Starters Market in Retrospect in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 90: Motor Soft Starters Market Share Distribution in
Mexico by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 91: Rest of Latin America Motor Soft Starters Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 92: Motor Soft Starters Historic Demand Patterns in Rest
of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 93: Motor Soft Starters Market Share Breakdown in Rest of
Latin America by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
MIDDLE EAST
Table 94: The Middle East Motor Soft Starters Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 95: Motor Soft Starters Market in the Middle East by
Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019
Table 96: The Middle East Motor Soft Starters Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 97: The Middle East Motor Soft Starters Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use:
2020 to 2027
Table 98: Motor Soft Starters Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 99: The Middle East Motor Soft Starters Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IRAN
Table 100: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Motor
Soft Starters in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 101: Iranian Motor Soft Starters Market in US$ Thousand
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 102: Motor Soft Starters Market Share Shift in Iran by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ISRAEL
Table 103: Israeli Motor Soft Starters Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 104: Motor Soft Starters Market in Israel: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 105: Israeli Motor Soft Starters Market Share Analysis by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 106: Saudi Arabian Demand for Motor Soft Starters in US$
Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 107: Motor Soft Starters Market Review in Saudi Arabia in
US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 108: Saudi Arabian Motor Soft Starters Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 109: Motor Soft Starters Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Thousand by End-Use for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: United Arab Emirates Motor Soft Starters Historic
Market Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 111: Motor Soft Starters Market Share Distribution in
United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 112: Motor Soft Starters Market in Rest of Middle East:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 113: Rest of Middle East Motor Soft Starters Market in
Retrospect in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 114: Motor Soft Starters Market Share Distribution in
Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
AFRICA
Table 115: African Motor Soft Starters Latent Demand Forecasts
in US$ Thousand by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 116: Motor Soft Starters Historic Demand Patterns in
Africa by End-Use in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019
Table 117: Motor Soft Starters Market Share Breakdown in Africa
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 57
