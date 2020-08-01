New York, Aug. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metamaterials Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899903/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 49.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Electromagnetic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 49.8% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Terahertz segment is readjusted to a revised 49% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $89.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 58.6% CAGR
The Metamaterials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$89.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 58.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 40.4% and 45.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 42.7% CAGR.
Photonic Segment to Record 48.7% CAGR
In the global Photonic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 47.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$27.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$408.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$931 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 51.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 298-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Metamaterials: A Dynamic Area of Science with Numerous Emerging
Commercial Applications
Unique Properties of Artificially-Engineered Metamaterials and
Widening Applications Range Contribute to the Robust Outlook
for Metamaterials Market
Global Metamaterials Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues
by End-Use Sector for 2019
Metamaterials Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues by End-Use Sector for the Years 2019 and 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares
Metamaterial Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):
2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Use of Metamaterial in Communication Antennas Drives
Market Growth
Electromagnetic Metamaterials Emerge As a Possible Solution for
Improving Parameters of Antenna
Metamaterials: Promising Prospects in Creating Efficient Solar
Panels
Growing Significance of Metamaterials for High Efficiency
Silicon Solar Cells
Invisible Cloaking Capabilities of Metamaterials: A Step Closer
to Reality?
Purified Graphene Metamaterial: Potential to Improve Solar Power
Vanadium Oxide Emerges as a Vital Part of Reconfigurable
Metamaterials
Silicon Metamaterial Enables Precision Color Control
Acoustic Metamaterials: Enabling Manipulation and Control of
Sound Waves
Acoustic Metamaterials Hold Tremendous Potential in Aeronautics
Metamaterials in Medical Field: Potential to Transform
Orthopedics Space
Promising Role of Metamaterials for Energy Harvesting
INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS
University of California San Diego Engineers Develop Lossless
Plasmonic Metamaterials to Boost Efficiency of Solar Cells
Scientists Develop Metamaterial for Solar Cells and Nano-Optics
Penn State University Researchers and Lockheed Martin Develop
New Satellite Antenna based on Metamaterials
Duke University Researchers Build Dynamically Tunable
Metamaterial to Control Electromagnetic Waves
Physicists Use Metamaterial to Solve Complex Equations at High
Speeds
Researchers Developing Acoustic Metamaterials
Boston University Researchers Propose Acoustic Metamaterial to
Cancel Sound
3D Printed Metamaterial Switches States and Blocks Mechanical
Vibrations and Sound Waves
Engineers Create Shape-Changing Metamaterial Capable of
Reverting to Original Configuration
TU Delft Researchers Develop ?Action-at-a-Distance?
Metamaterials for Soft Robotics
IIT-K Develops Metamaterial to Prevent Soldiers from Being
Detected by Radars
Researchers Explore Use of Superconducting Metamaterials to
Overcome Challenges of Quantum Computing
Researchers Develop Metamaterial to Passively Cool Structures
Researchers Develop Metamaterial Optical Solar Reflectors:
( meta-OSRs) to Remove Heat from Satellites and Spacecraft
Nanoscale Fingerprinting Made Possible with Hyperbolic
Metamaterials
Scientists Create Chip-Size Synchrotron Using Metamaterials
Researchers Develop Metamaterial to Effectively Harness Light
Power
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Metamaterial: An Introduction
Applications of Metamaterials
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
