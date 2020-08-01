New York, Aug. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metamaterials Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899903/?utm_source=GNW

6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 49.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Electromagnetic, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 49.8% CAGR and reach US$2.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Terahertz segment is readjusted to a revised 49% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $89.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 58.6% CAGR



The Metamaterials market in the U.S. is estimated at US$89.5 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 58.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 40.4% and 45.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 42.7% CAGR.



Photonic Segment to Record 48.7% CAGR



In the global Photonic segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 47.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$27.4 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$408.6 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$931 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 51.4% CAGR through the analysis period. We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 298-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Metamaterials: A Dynamic Area of Science with Numerous Emerging

Commercial Applications

Unique Properties of Artificially-Engineered Metamaterials and

Widening Applications Range Contribute to the Robust Outlook

for Metamaterials Market

Global Metamaterials Market: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues

by End-Use Sector for 2019

Metamaterials Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of

Revenues by End-Use Sector for the Years 2019 and 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares

Metamaterial Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Use of Metamaterial in Communication Antennas Drives

Market Growth

Electromagnetic Metamaterials Emerge As a Possible Solution for

Improving Parameters of Antenna

Metamaterials: Promising Prospects in Creating Efficient Solar

Panels

Growing Significance of Metamaterials for High Efficiency

Silicon Solar Cells

Invisible Cloaking Capabilities of Metamaterials: A Step Closer

to Reality?

Purified Graphene Metamaterial: Potential to Improve Solar Power

Vanadium Oxide Emerges as a Vital Part of Reconfigurable

Metamaterials

Silicon Metamaterial Enables Precision Color Control

Acoustic Metamaterials: Enabling Manipulation and Control of

Sound Waves

Acoustic Metamaterials Hold Tremendous Potential in Aeronautics

Metamaterials in Medical Field: Potential to Transform

Orthopedics Space

Promising Role of Metamaterials for Energy Harvesting

INNOVATIONS & ADVANCEMENTS

University of California San Diego Engineers Develop Lossless

Plasmonic Metamaterials to Boost Efficiency of Solar Cells

Scientists Develop Metamaterial for Solar Cells and Nano-Optics

Penn State University Researchers and Lockheed Martin Develop

New Satellite Antenna based on Metamaterials

Duke University Researchers Build Dynamically Tunable

Metamaterial to Control Electromagnetic Waves

Physicists Use Metamaterial to Solve Complex Equations at High

Speeds

Researchers Developing Acoustic Metamaterials

Boston University Researchers Propose Acoustic Metamaterial to

Cancel Sound

3D Printed Metamaterial Switches States and Blocks Mechanical

Vibrations and Sound Waves

Engineers Create Shape-Changing Metamaterial Capable of

Reverting to Original Configuration

TU Delft Researchers Develop ?Action-at-a-Distance?

Metamaterials for Soft Robotics

IIT-K Develops Metamaterial to Prevent Soldiers from Being

Detected by Radars

Researchers Explore Use of Superconducting Metamaterials to

Overcome Challenges of Quantum Computing

Researchers Develop Metamaterial to Passively Cool Structures

Researchers Develop Metamaterial Optical Solar Reflectors:

( meta-OSRs) to Remove Heat from Satellites and Spacecraft

Nanoscale Fingerprinting Made Possible with Hyperbolic

Metamaterials

Scientists Create Chip-Size Synchrotron Using Metamaterials

Researchers Develop Metamaterial to Effectively Harness Light

Power

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Metamaterial: An Introduction

Applications of Metamaterials



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

