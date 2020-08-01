New York, Aug. 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Metallic Stearates Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899899/?utm_source=GNW

4% in the year 2020, before recovering to reach US$4.3 billion by the year 2027. The worst affected industry in this pandemic driven crisis is manufacturing with its complex supply chains, labor intensive processes, and interdependencies. Division of labor, modular manufacturing strategies, outsourcing to reduce costs and increase the efficiency, consistency, and quality of each operations, have made the manufacturing sector most vulnerable amid the lockdown restrictions. An indication of the grim state of affairs is the fact that global manufacturing PMI is already declining and will fall to an estimated all-time low in 2020 as compared to the 53.8 in 2019. With roots in China, the world’s supply chains are facing unprecedented disruption and shutdown. Interwoven with a demand crisis, the supply chain shocks are exerting a compounded blow to manufacturing companies worldwide. A combination of all the aforementioned macro-economic issues alongside more specific factors such as suspension of the transportation and changes in demand patterns have dealt a debilitating blow to the manufacturing industry.



On a monthly basis, global manufacturing PMI continuously degraded from 52.2 points in January 2020 to 39.6 points in April 2020 and 42.4 points in May 2020. This indicates severe contraction of manufacturing activity including new orders, production, employment, supplier deliveries, inventories, customers’ inventories, commodity prices, order backlog, new export orders, and imports. Business investment confidence is tumbling amidst poor demand, falling profits, liquidity crunch and a reeling global economy. The "great lockdown" of 2020 has crushed the global economy and with it the manufacturing sector. The COVID-19 pandemic will have lasting long-term economic, social and political impact. With the manufacturing industry in shambles, players in the upstream markets are feeling the heat of disruption. Metal stearates used in lubricants, mold release agents & plastic stabilizers are witnessing falling demand as all major end-user industries buckle. Manufactured from metal salts such as metal oxides, metal hydroxides, metal sulphate & metal chloride, price volatility in metal markets will be felt in the metal stearates market.



Metallic stearates, also termed metal soaps or fatty acid metal salts, are compounds of 18-carbon fatty acids that are produced by reacting natural acids, such as palmitic acid and stearic acid, with metal salts, such as metal chloride, metal sulfate, metal hydroxides, and metal oxides. Pharmaceuticals & cosmetics segment is forecast to grow at the fastest rate in the post pandemic period. Magnesium and calcium stearates are two the most common types used in this industry. Large manufacturers are continuously focusing on developing specialized grades of these stearates of address the specific requirements of the industry. In the pharmaceutical industry, the application of metallic stearates is being primarily driven by their unique properties, such as gelling capacity, thixotropic effect, releasing properties, and superior lubrication. In the pharmaceutical industry, the inherent lubrication characteristics of metallic stearates help in their usage for tablet pressing and dragee preparation. Metallic stearates are widely used in the cosmetics industry for the formulation of various products, including face powders, foot and body powders, medicated ointments, sun protective lotions, lipsticks, foundations, blushers, mascara, eye shadow, eyeliners, skin and hair care products, fragrances, deodorants, and shampoos.





I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Metallic Stearates Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 41

